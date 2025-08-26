Sponsored: Maximizing Viewer Engagement with Ross Video’s Graphics Suite for Newsrooms

Modern newsrooms are under pressure to deliver compelling content in an increasingly competitive media environment. Viewers expect more than just accurate reporting—they want visually engaging stories that keep them watching. Traditional, static graphics fall short of meeting these demands, leaving newsrooms struggling to capture attention, maintain retention, and stand out.

To overcome these challenges, Ross Video offers a comprehensive graphics suite tailored for modern newsrooms. Combining powerful tools like XPression, Voyager , and Datalinq , the suite empowers broadcasters to deliver captivating, data-driven visuals with unmatched efficiency.

Static graphics limit engagement

Newsrooms face several key challenges when it comes to engaging their audiences with graphics:

1. Lack of viewer engagement

Static, linear graphics are often clear but fail to excite or immerse viewers deeper into a storyline, leading to reduced attention spans and lower retention.

2. Limited workflow efficiency

Integrating advanced graphics such as virtual sets, touchscreens, and data-driven visuals can be cumbersome without the right tools and can slow down production teams during live broadcasts.

3. Adapting to diverse formats

Newsrooms need graphics that can seamlessly transition across platforms and formats, from traditional broadcast screens to AR and virtual environments, without creating technical bottlenecks.

Ross Video’s graphics suite

Ross Video’s graphics suite redefines what’s possible in newsroom visual storytelling. By combining cutting-edge technology with user-friendly workflows, the suite enables broadcasters to create captivating visuals without compromising efficiency.

Dynamic visual storytelling:

Tools like XPression and Voyager enable newsrooms to craft immersive visuals for LED displays, on-set monitors, touchscreens, and augmented reality or virtual sets. Imagine election night coverage where an anchor interacts with real-time vote tallies or weather forecasts enhanced by dynamic 3D animations. With XPression Tessera , broadcasters bring dynamic storytelling to life by scaling graphics seamlessly across multiple screens, from video walls to on-set monitors. Its streamlined workflow—from design to MOS-driven playout—enables teams to deliver visually impactful, story-centric content with unmatched efficiency.

Teledoce's New LED Video Displays Powered by Ross Video - YouTube Watch On

Real-time data integration

Datalinq, Ross Video’s powerful and unified data integration tool, connects your newsroom to live data sources across the entire suite of Ross Graphics solutions, such as election results and financial updates. This ensures that graphics are always up-to-date, accurate, and delivered in real-time, critical for maintaining audience trust during fast-paced news cycles.

For example, broadcasters can display real-time vote counts across interactive maps during election night, ensuring viewers stay informed and engaged.

For weather data, Ross Video’s Raiden integration is a specialized solution designed to enhance broadcasts with visually rich and precise weather graphics. Raiden is accessible through a web-based UI that can be used anywhere and has full MOS integration for seamless newsroom workflows.

Keep Reading: Discover how Raiden has Transformed Weather Coverage Workflows with RÚV

Simplified workflows for complex graphics

Ross Video’s graphics suite is designed to simplify even the most complex production workflows, providing a unified platform to create, manage, and control all graphics systems seamlessly. With the single MOS plugin, broadcasters gain unparalleled efficiency by controlling virtual sets, video displays, linear graphics, maps, and weather graphics—all from one interface and gateway.

This level of integration is a game-changer, reducing complexity while enabling teams to deliver high-impact visuals with ease. Tools like XPression Maps/Maps Touch and XPression Touch Factory further enhance this capability, allowing on-air talent to interact directly with graphics and create a more engaging viewer experience—all without adding burdens to production teams.

Scalable and future-proof solutions

Ross Video’s suite is built to adapt to the changing needs of newsrooms. Whether you’re integrating virtual sets with Voyager or expanding your capabilities for new platforms, the graphics suite scales effortlessly, ensuring your newsroom remains competitive in a rapidly changing media landscape.

What sets Ross Video apart

Unified Data Connectivity: The Datalinq plugin connects all devices to deliver real-time, data-driven graphics seamlessly. Advanced graphics capabilities: Ross Video provides the tools to create captivating visuals, from AR and virtual sets to dynamic video walls. Video walls are now essential for modern broadcasts, enabling impactful standups with engaging, branded content. By integrating video walls, AR, XR, and insert graphics into the same platform with MOS workflows, Ross Video ensures seamless branding and streamlined operation, simplifying production while maintaining visual consistency. Streamlined workflows: The single MOS plugin ensures easy operation across the entire graphics suite, reducing complexity, training time and costs. Innovative weather integration: Features like Raiden weather integration empower broadcasters to enhance their weather coverage with visually stunning, easily customizable, data-rich graphics. With the ability to create and deliver weather graphics from anywhere in the world and seamless MOS workflow integration, Raiden streamlines production while maintaining flexibility. This unique combination ensures broadcasters can easily deliver impactful, real-time weather updates, no matter where their weather teams are located.

Real-world success stories

Broadcasters worldwide trust Ross Video’s graphics suite to elevate their newsroom operations:

Election night coverage: A leading broadcaster used XPression and Voyager to create real-time, interactive election maps that displayed live vote counts and historical comparisons, keeping viewers engaged throughout the night.

(Image credit: Ross Video)

Weather reporting: By integrating Raiden weather with XPression, broadcasters transformed their weather segments with dynamic, 3D visuals, showcasing storm trajectories and rainfall predictions in ways that captivated audiences.

By integrating Raiden weather with XPression, broadcasters transformed their weather segments with dynamic, 3D visuals, showcasing storm trajectories and rainfall predictions in ways that captivated audiences. Captivating storytelling : Ross Video’s XPression Tessera powers video walls with dynamic, story-centric visuals for breaking news updates, live interviews, and interactive storytelling. Whether showcasing real-time market fluctuations or presenting a timeline of unfolding events, XPression Tessera simplifies operations while delivering a polished, professional look that captivates audiences.

: Ross Video’s XPression Tessera powers video walls with dynamic, story-centric visuals for breaking news updates, live interviews, and interactive storytelling. Whether showcasing real-time market fluctuations or presenting a timeline of unfolding events, XPression Tessera simplifies operations while delivering a polished, professional look that captivates audiences. Public health and crisis reporting: For public health crises or large-scale emergencies, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, Ross Video’s Datalinq plugin integrates live data feeds directly into graphics. From tracking infection rates to visualizing vaccine distribution, these tools provide audiences with accurate, real-time updates in a visually compelling format, fostering trust and understanding during critical moments.

Transform your newsroom graphics

Boost viewer engagement: Dynamic, interactive visuals capture attention and keep viewers watching longer, increasing audience retention and loyalty.

Streamline newsroom workflows: Simplified integration and operation free up production teams to focus on storytelling, not troubleshooting or specialized content creation.

Future-proof your broadcasts: Scalable solutions ensure that your newsroom can adapt to new technologies, formats, and audience expectations.

Next Steps: Elevate your newsroom today