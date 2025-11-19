Charter Taps AWS for Generative AI Solutions

STAMFORD, Conn. and NEW YORK—Charter Communications, Inc. has announced a major deal with Amazon Web Services (AWS) that establishes AWS as one of Charter's strategic GenAI providers.

Charter reported that the “comprehensive agreement will transform Charter's software development capabilities and operational efficiency through advanced artificial intelligence solutions.”

As part of the new agreement, Charter has standardized its software development processes to leverage GitLab Duo with Amazon Q Developer, AWS's generative AI-powered assistant for building, operating, and transforming software development.

The platform features agentic coding experiences and advanced capabilities for managing data and AI/ML workloads. GitLab Duo with Amazon Q Developer will enable Charter to accelerate new features and software development, directly enhancing experiences for Spectrum Internet, TV and Mobile customers.

“Innovative technology from AWS provides opportunities to both leverage developer tools and build agentic solutions across the company,” said Jake Perlman, executive vice president, chief technology and information officer at Charter Communications. “AWS technology enables us to develop AI-powered solutions that enhance our capabilities, ultimately improving customer experience, employee experience, and the overall performance and reliability of our services. We look forward to continued collaboration with AWS applying AI across our business.”

Charter also reported that its strategic collaboration with AWS extends beyond software development. Both companies also plan on working together to implement agentic AI solutions across Charter's operations. These initiatives are designed to deliver exceptional experiences, reliability, and connectivity to Spectrum residential and business customers as well as employees.

"Q Developer represents the cutting edge of AI-powered software development, enabling developers to build faster and more efficiently than ever before," said Jan Hofmeyr, vice president of telecommunications at AWS. "We're excited to see Charter leverage Amazon Q Developer's capabilities and access to Claude Sonnet 4.5, and we look forward to introducing them to additional solutions like Kiro, our AI companion offering that further enhances the development experience. This collaboration demonstrates how generative AI can transform enterprise software development at scale."