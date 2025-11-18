YES Network, CAMB.AI Strike AI Translation Partnership

NEW YORK—YES Network, the regional sports network home of the New York Yankees and Brooklyn Nets, and CAMB.AI have struck a partnership they said will leverage artificial intelligence to remove the language barriers between sports and fans.

CAMB.AI is a provider of language localization technologies that has built proprietary, state-of-the-art voice and translation models—BOLI and MARS—that support more than 150 languages. It’s the first time the company has teamed with a U.S. sports TV network to explore business opportunities, following deals with Major League Soccer and NASCAR.

CAMB.AI’s technology breaks down language barriers to help broadcasters, teams and leagues expand their fan base via AI-powered multilingual translation that preserves the emotion, tone and inflection of athletes and announcers, the company said. This enables fans to enjoy their favorite sports authentically and in their native languages, it said.

“Whether it’s the emotion in the voice or the way certain things are said in any language, we are dedicated to preserving nuances, emotions and prosody to deliver what we call a ‘performance-to-performance’ impact—something that is essential in sports,” said Akshat Prakash, CAMB.AI chief technology officer and co-founder.

The deal with CAMB.AI will add to other popular features YES has deployed to enhance the viewer experience, the network said, including the Live Stats and Pick-N-Play features on the Gotham Sports App.

“Tapping into the expertise that CAMB.AI has built by working with leading sports and media companies to incorporate AI into their localization strategies underscores YES’ commitment to explore new opportunities to serve our fans and making sports content more accessible and relatable,” YES Network President and CEO Jon Litner said.

More information is available on the YES Network and CAMB.AI websites.