Bitmovin, ThinkAnalytics Partner to Expand AI Capabilities

VIENNA, Austria—Video streaming solutions provider Bitmovin and ThinkAnalytics, a provider of AI-powered data analytics for TV, have formed a strategic partnership that integrates the former’s AI Scene Analysis into the latter’s ThinkMediaAI platform.

The integration offers streaming service providers with a seamless way to transform raw video into rich, structured metadata that fuels smarter recommendations and deeper viewer engagement, the companies said.

Bitmovin’s AI Scene Analysis optimizes the viewing experience by helping streaming services unlock new information about an asset catalog that would otherwise take significant effort to analyze. The solution uses multimodal AI to automatically generate valuable metadata that reflects the context of every scene, making them instantly more discoverable, reusable and monetizable.

ThinkMediaAI is an AI-powered platform that unifies audience, content and metadata intelligence to help video service providers unlock the full value of their first-party data. The platform enables personalized discovery, enriched metadata and high-performing advertising across linear, connected TV and streaming environments. The flexible, modular solution uses AI to drive new monetization opportunities, maximize content value and enhance audience targeting.

Bitmovin’s AI Scene Analysis captures granular contextual information about the content viewers are watching on a scene-by-scene basis. The ThinkMediaAI platform processes this data to create precision-targeted experiences, including:

Increased engagement with Bitmovin’s vertical clipping solution to provide hyper-personalized short-form content or up-next trailers from content catalogs.

Smarter ad placement and targeting with ThinkMediaAI’s contextual advertising and Bitmovin’s intelligent scene-aware ad marker insertion workflow.

Scene-based discovery for search and recommendations boosting discovery and unlocking hidden value in content libraries.

For example, by combining AI Scene Analysis with ThinkMediaAI, the enriched metadata and personalization can enable next-gen viewing experiences by creating highlights, micro-stories and snackable content that match the habits of younger viewers, drive stronger engagement and unlock more value from content catalogs.

More information is available on the Bitmovin and ThinkAnalytics websites.