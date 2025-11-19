Vitec Buys Datapath, Expanding Product Portfolio, Engineering, Support

Vitec has acquired Datapath, a developer of real-time video processing for large-scale video walls, AVoIP content distribution and KVM control in mission-critical control rooms, commercial applications and creative environments.

“Datapath is a highly respected Pro AV industry leader, renowned for its engineering excellence, intuitive video-wall and control-room solutions, and decades of heritage in video hardware and software development,” said Nicolas Quesne, deputy CEO of VITEC. “Its portfolio complements our IPTV distribution technologies and opens new opportunities in the control-room sector. This move marks an exciting new phase for VITEC as we continue our growth as a company.”

The acquisition strengthens VITEC’s video wall and video distribution portfolio, offering customers access to expanded engineering capability, customer support, distribution and geographical reach, the company said.

Datapath's video wall processing, multidisplay graphics and AV-over-IP engineering expertise will be integrated into VITEC’s solutions, allowing it to offer a broader range of capabilities to support IPTV distribution applications. Once the integration is complete, nearly 50% of VITEC’s workforce will be engineers, it said.

“Bringing VITEC and Datapath together will allow us to accelerate product development and offer an even broader range of solutions, features and services,” Phil Webster, vice president of R&D for VITEC, said. “We’ve worked hard internally to align systems and strengthen both businesses, and we’re excited to integrate our combined expertise.”

Webster led the Datapath R&D team and is now responsible for the engineering teams across the entire VITEC portfolio of video streaming solutions.

Datapath’s product names and categories, including its video-wall controllers and processors, AV-over-IP solutions, capture cards and control-room solutions, will remain within the VITEC portfolio. VITEC said it intends to maintain familiarity while enhancing support and development capabilities for Datapath.

Datapath serves customers in more than 100 countries across the professional AV, defense, education, security and health care industries.

More information is available on the Vitec website.