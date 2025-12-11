Wrapbook Acquires TV and Film Production Scheduling Platform Cinapse

LOS ANGELES—The payroll and production accounting platform Wrapbook has announced the acquisition of Cinapse, a modern scheduling platform for film and television.

Wrapbook said that the deal advances its vision for a connected production back office—linking scheduling, payroll, and accounts payable into one unified ecosystem.

The acquisition also reflects a broader shift in the industry toward uniting creative and financial workflows as productions look to align planning, costs, and delivery more closely.

Cinapse has powered more than $6 billion in productions, including "Euphoria", "The Boys", "Shrinking, Outer Banks", and "High Potential". Wrapbook also reported that productions at studios including Netflix, Disney, Apple TV, NBCUniversal, Paramount, and Sony rely on Cinapse to manage complex, multi-unit productions.

"Cinapse and Wrapbook share a vision for how modern productions should operate as fully connected, collaborative and efficient," said Herman Phillips, co-founder and CEO of Cinapse. "Together, we're building what every filmmaker and studio has wanted for decades: one seamless system that connects scheduling, budgeting, and payroll from prep to wrap. By combining Wrapbook's financial infrastructure with Cinapse's real-time scheduling technology, we're giving ADs, producers, and directors tools that restore control over time, money, and creativity."

Built for modern film and television, Cinapse simplifies multi-unit scheduling, enables real-time collaboration, and continues to capture market share from legacy tools like Movie Magic Scheduling.

"Cinapse is the best scheduling platform on the market," said Ali Javid, CEO and co-founder of Wrapbook. "This acquisition isn't about expanding for expansion's sake—it's about aligning two mission-critical workflows. Together, we're redefining how productions plan and track every dollar of their creative process."

As part of the acquisition, Wrapbook welcomes Herman Phillips (Director & GM of Scheduling) and François Van der Merwe (Sr. Engineer) to their team.