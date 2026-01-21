SmallHD Releases Major PageOS Software Update

RALEIGH, N.C.—SmallHD today released a major update for its PageOS software with new features such as Fleet Control, portrait mode, expanded camera control and downstream look up table (LUT) support on 4K production monitors.

The new features reduce setup time and improve consistency on set as well assist users efficiently manage complex monitoring workflows for a variety of production types.

“Our customers are working faster than ever, often across multiple cameras, monitors, and formats on the same set,” said Matt Eidenbock, product manager at SmallHD. “This PageOS update is about removing friction—from managing an entire fleet of monitors to supporting vertical content and camera control in one place. Crews can now spend less time configuring gear and more time focusing on the shot.”

The new Fleet Control capability enables users to manage all monitors at the same time over a network from a desktop app. Fleet Control makes it possible to update firmware and software across all monitors at once; quickly push pages, tools and LUTs to multiple monitors; organize monitors into groups; and maintain consistent color and configuration across the fleet.

Portrait mode presents menu layouts optimized for vertical shooting, eliminating landscape-locked workarounds.

Canon Camera Control is now available, which saves time and effort adjusting Canon camera settings directly for a SmallHD monitor. Canon control is available for the Canon C70, C80, C300mkIII, C400, and C500mkII.

Camera control via dials is now available for the Quantum and Ultra 10 series monitors. Users can assign specific settings to each dial, enabling tactile control for ISO, Shutter Speed/Angle, White Balance, Internal ND and other settings.

The new downstream LUTs feature on 4K production monitors shares graded looks from a 4K production monitor to every village monitor so the entire crew stays aligned on the creative intent without needing more gear.