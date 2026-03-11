Univ. of Illinois Selects Grass Valley for Hybrid IP Game-Day Production Hub

MONTREAL—Grass Valley and integration partner Tab M Solutions have completed Phase 1 of a new broadcast production control room for the University of Illinois Division of Intercollegiate Athletics: Fighting Illini Productions.

The installation work, which was completed ahead of the 2025 football season, primarily supports football and basketball videoboard productions, with secondary integration into Big Ten+ broadcasts.

The project is Phase 1 of a multi-phase buildout, and required Grass Valley and Tab M Solutions to deliver an entirely new broadcast infrastructure within an existing facility, presenting space and thermal constraints. Tab M Solutions designed a hybrid SMPTE ST 2110/SDI architecture that allows staff to maintain familiar SDI workflows while leveraging IP where it delivers infrastructure efficiency and scalability.

(Image credit: University of Illinois)

The deployment includes five Grass Valley LDX 150 cameras with super slow-motion licenses, one LDX 135 RF wireless system, and a CCS-ONE camera control server. The LDX 150 cameras are deployed natively over ST 2110, eliminating traditional baseband CCUs and enabling direct connectivity from venues to the core IP switch. CCS-ONE centralizes shading and supports remote monitoring.

“Our objective was to elevate our game-day production while positioning Fighting Illini Productions for long-term growth,” said Derryl Myles, associate director of athletics, Fighting Illini Productions & Technology. “The hybrid architecture allows us to incorporate IP strategically while maintaining familiar workflows, and the LDX 150 cameras provide the image quality, flexibility and performance we need to meet the expectations of Big Ten and our fanbase.”

By eliminating traditional CCUs and reducing hardware density, the design lowered rack space requirements and thermal load while simplifying integration within the existing control room footprint.

“This was an intentional transition strategy,” said Kevin Tucker, partner & CTO, Tab M Solutions. “The hybrid 2110/SDI architecture preserves operational familiarity while leveraging IP where it creates tangible benefits. Deploying the LDX 150 cameras natively over 2110 reduced rack space, heat load, and integration complexity while creating a scalable foundation for future expansion.”

Phase one establishes the technical platform for the University of Illinois’ long-term production vision to enhance its storytelling capabilities while future-proofing its infrastructure. “It’s another example of the innovations we’re proud to be bringing to collegiate sports production with our partners at Tab M Solutions,” says Greg Doggett, VP of Sales, NAM Sports at Grass Valley. “Fighting Illini are now equipped with a production control room and hybrid infrastructure that positions it perfectly to meet the needs of today while building scale and flexibility for the challenges and opportunities of tomorrow. We’re delighted to be supporting them on that journey.”