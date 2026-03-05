LiveU Marks First Large-Scale Global Deployment of AI-Driven LIQ at Winter Games

HACKENSACK, N.J.—LiveU has released details of the first large-scale deployment of its AI-driven LiveU IQ (LIQ) technology at a global, multi-venue sporting event, the Winter Olympic Games.

During the games, broadcasters relied on LIQ to dynamically manage connectivity in some of the most demanding live production environments – from crowded arenas to remote mountain venues. Around 60% of supported sessions were transmitted using LIQ, achieving over 36% higher average bitrates and enabling consistent 4K and HDR coverage, at scale. Broadcasters were able to confidently rely on IP contribution as a primary workflow, supporting both traditional broadcast and digital-first distribution strategies.

More than 980 LiveU units were deployed by broadcasters from 37 countries, delivering over 15,000 hours of live broadcast and a total of 134TB of live video across nearly 12,000 live sessions, underscoring the industry’s accelerating shift toward IP-based production models.

Unlike traditional IP bonding, LIQ uses AI-driven predictive congestion management and real-time network analysis to optimize transmission paths dynamically. This capability is particularly critical at major global sporting events, where thousands of competing devices, fluctuating network conditions, and geographically dispersed venues can challenge transmission stability. By anticipating network congestion and adapting in real time, LIQ enables broadcasters to maintain premium video quality even in highly complex, bandwidth-constrained environments.

“The Winter Games marked a pivotal moment for LiveU,” said Ophir Zardok, head of sports strategy & business development, LiveU. “This was the first time LIQ was deployed across a global sporting event of this magnitude. The results validated our vision for AI-driven connectivity – delivering significantly higher bitrates while maintaining rock-solid resiliency across thousands of live transmissions. For broadcasters operating in remote, high-density and multi-venue environments, that level of performance changes what’s possible.”

Cloud and remote production workflows were used by rights holders and broadcasters to centralize operations and streamline multi-platform distribution. Solutions including LiveU Studio, LiveU Matrix and LiveU Record supported flexible production models while reducing on-site crew requirements. LiveU’s on-site and remote support teams ensured seamless deployment and operational continuity throughout the event.

Austria’s national public broadcaster ORF deployed 23 LU800 units across Milan and Cortina, equipping 17 camera crews positioned throughout northern Italy. LiveU's longstanding local partner, ETAS High-Tech Systems GmbH, provided the units and the local support.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Christian Zettl, TV production manager at ORF, said, “The LiveU deployment gave us maximum flexibility and optimal conditions for bringing the Olympics into our viewers’ living rooms as comprehensively as possible, while also contributing to significant savings in production costs. We primarily used the LU800 units for interviews and playouts, but also for transferring our footage from helmet cameras and for broadcasting scheduled interviews with up to three cameras.”

“What we’re seeing is a fundamental acceleration toward intelligent, IP-based production,” Zardok added. “Broadcasters are no longer asking whether IP can handle premium live sports — they’re asking how far they can scale it. As we look ahead to the upcoming world football championship in the Americas, we expect this momentum to grow significantly.”