NAB Rolls Out Campaign To Celebrate Role of TV, Radio In U.S. History

WASHINGTON—NAB is launching a yearlong, nationwide effort to celebrate the role radio and TV stations play in recording the history and connecting their communities as the nation commemorates the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

NAB will make new public service announcements and a comprehensive toolkit available to local stations highlighting how broadcasters have captured defining moments in the life of the nation and presented them to the American people.

“From world-changing speeches and moon landings to hometown triumphs and moments of heartbreak, local broadcasters have been there, informing our communities and preserving the stories that define us,” said NAB president and CEO Curtis LeGeyt. “As America celebrates its 250th anniversary, we are proud to spotlight the unique role broadcasters play as trusted recorders of history.”

The association has released new “We Are Broadcasters” TV and radio spots highlighting the role of broadcasters in carrying the nation’s most consequential moments to viewers via the airwaves and continue serving their communities and the nation at large delivering news, emergency information and community stories.

NAB is providing “Our American Story, Local Edition: A Guide for TV and Radio Stations” to support stations’ voluntary efforts as they plan coverage and community engagement efforts tied to America 250. In addition to the TV and radio spots, the customizable toolkit includes suggested station activities as well as digital and creative assets designed to support year-long participation.

More information is available online .