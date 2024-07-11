NBCUniversal to Offer 400+ Hours of 4K HDR Olympics Coverage on USA Network, a Record

NBCUniversal has released new details of its 4K HDR coverage plans for the Paris Olympics with the announcement that USA Network’s 24/7 coverage of the games will be available in 4K HDR with Dolby Atmos audio and that it will be providing a record 400+ hours of 4K content.

Partners exhibiting USA Network’s 4K programming include Altice, Comcast, Cox, DirecTV/DirecTV Stream, Dish, Fubo, Verizon, YouTube TV, and select participating NCTC members, NBCU reported.

Olympic programming on USA Network will focus on Team USA and team sports like basketball, soccer, beach volleyball, volleyball, and water polo. Other sports like track and field, 3x3 basketball, cycling, and swimming will also be featured on USA in 4K.

Programming will be 24/7 beginning at 8 a.m. ET on July 24th and end at 5:30 p.m. ET on August 11th.

NBCU also noted that its Olympics UHD programming provides pictures in ultra-high resolution (4K) that is four times that of current HD and that its High Dynamic Range (HDR) video will provide viewers with wider contrast and a richer range of color. NBCUniversal’s UHD coverage will also include Dolby Atmos, which provides a fully immersive overhead surround-sound experience (on certain distributor platforms).

To watch this UHD coverage, viewers will need a television and set top box/streaming device that supports 4K HDR.

More information on how to view the Olympics is available here.