Hulu + Live TV Adds Fubo Sports Network to Channel Line-up

Fubo Sports Network has launched on Hulu + Live TV's core $89.99 a month subscription plan, which also includes full access to the entire Hulu and Disney+ streaming libraries and live sports on ESPN.

The launch follows the close of Disney’s acquisition of Fubo and is the first example of potential synergies between their streaming operations.

Fubo Sports Network is the owned-and-operated FAST (free ad-supported streaming TV) channel from FuboTV Inc.

The network brings an additional 1,200 hours of live content each year to subscribers and streams everything from topical shows to sports documentaries and exclusive sporting events from breakout and niche leagues such as UEFA World Cup Qualifiers, UEFA Nations League, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) and World Poker Tour.

For Fubo Sports Network, availability on Hulu + Live TV significantly increases reach and distribution to millions of consumers while tapping into new audiences.

“Since the debut of Fubo Sports Network in 2019, we’ve drastically grown our footprint to reach more audiences than ever before, and Hulu + Live TV will unlock meaningful distribution for our flagship FAST channel,” said Pamela Duckworth, head of Fubo Studios, Fubo. “The future is bright and we are especially excited to collaborate with our new partners at Hulu + Live TV to kick off one of many joint growth opportunities.”

Since launching in 2017, Hulu + Live TV has continued to partner with major college and pro leagues and networks to deliver a robust sports portfolio that includes ESPN, TNT and TBS, as well as Fox’s FS1 and FS2 channels and the Fox, CBS, NBC and ABC broadcast networks, so passionate fans can watch their favorite sports live on Hulu. Beyond sports content, Hulu’s Live TV subscribers have access to more than 100 channels including national and local news and entertainment and features such as unlimited DVR.