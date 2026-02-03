NBC Sports Deploys Virtual Reality Technology from Ross for Winter Olympics

STAMFORD, Conn.—NBC Sports has announced it has selected Ross Video’s Rocket Surgery RSVP to provide virtual and augmented reality for broadcast services for its production of the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics and Paralympics, Feb. 6-22, and March 6-15, respectively.

TV Tech’s coverage of NBC Sports' overall tech plans for the 2026 Winter Games can be found here , here and here .

NBC Sports will utilize Ross Video’s Rocket Surgery RSVP to deliver virtual and augmented reality in its production of the 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympics. Rocket Surgery will showcase the combined creative strength of Ross Video, with on-site teams in Milan, Cortina, and Stamford, and deep collaboration with spidercam, helping NBC Sports bring the excitement of the Games in Italy back to viewers in the United States.

“The team at Rocket Surgery has always been there for us on our biggest productions around the world. Regardless of the ask or the timeline, this team delivers with enthusiasm and creativity and technical ability. NBC Olympics has always counted on Ross and the Rocket Surgery team to help us achieve our goals regardless of the venue or the country. We greatly look forward to partnering with them again on the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics,” said Michael Sheehan, coordinating director, NBC Olympics.

Ross Video’s RSVP has worked with NBC Sports for 10 years, assisting NBC Sports’ production efforts at previous Olympics and other major international sports events in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

“We’re thrilled to partner with NBC Sports for the Winter Games and to showcase the combined strength of Rocket Surgery and Spidercam. With teams in Italy and Stamford, we’re ready to deliver next-level AR experiences to audiences everywhere,” said Jim Doyle, vice president of creative services, Ross Video - Rocket Surgery.