Peacock Adds Personalized Feeds, Interactive Features for NBA, Winter Olympics

NEW YORK—NBCUniversal has announced some notable new streaming capabilities that will be coming to Peacock for its coverage of the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics and 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend.

The new live streaming experiences, Rinkside Live and Courtside Live, are optimized for mobile and will be launched initially for coverage of ice hockey, figure skating and basketball. They allow fans to choose from multiple curated feeds of immersive, never-before-seen views, while still keeping track of the main action.

Additionally, Peacock will offer new Olympics-related games on its mobile app, including Prediction Games for figure skating and ice hockey; a daily Olympics Picks game spanning multiple events; and Olympics trivia, which will be available from Jan. 24 to Feb. 23.

“Given NBCU’s breadth of marquee sports this February, we’re offering Peacock users new, fun ways to engage and watch on their terms, with unprecedented access to moments they’ve never seen before and stand-out audio and picture quality,” said Jim Denney, chief product officer, Global Streaming and NBCUniversal Media Group. “From behind-the scenes access as athletes prepare for competition to unique perspectives, Rinkside Live and Courtside Live put fans in control and take them deeper into the sports they love to celebrate, and the culture and stories that surround them.”

As the comprehensive streaming home of the Olympics in the U.S., Peacock will present thousands of hours of NBC Sports’ coverage of the Winter Games from Feb. 6-22 through a dedicated Olympics hub tailored to both avid and casual fans and building on its mission to deliver innovative, immersive, fan-first experiences, the streamer reported.

New on Peacock for the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympic Games is Rinkside Live, a first-of-its-kind offering that will amplify the streaming experience of two marquee sports, ice hockey and figure skating, to include new angles of some of the biggest moments of the Olympics. During select events, curated camera angles on Peacock on mobile will give fans the unique vantage point of live, behind-the-scenes footage of athletes’ Olympics moments. On TV and web, fans will be able to view these same curated angles in a Multiview experience, the streaming platform reported.

For select figure skating events, camera options will include “Coaching Cam,” which will offer a view of each skater’s coaching area, while a fitness cam captures the “Training Room,” revealing the intensity and emotion as elite athletes prepare for their Olympic moment.

Ice hockey fans can experience “Bench Cam” for select games, which will stay locked on each team’s bench throughout the game to capture player reactions and heated rivalries, including real-time celebrations of goals.

Rinkside Live will also offer a “Highlights Hub” for ice hockey and figure skating, delivering vertical video playlists of Winter Olympics Highlights to fans tuning in on mobile, so they can catch up on key moments.

In addition to the newly announced features, the streaming platform reported that popular features from Peacock’s award-winning Paris Olympics experience will return for the Milan Cortina Games, including Gold Zone, Discovery Multiview, Live Actions, in-page sports hubs, interactive schedule, medal standings and expanded search.

Peacock’s Live in Browse feature and real-time Winter Olympics Highlights in vertical video, which both launched last year, will be available for live events during the Olympics. The new Olympics mini-games on the Peacock mobile app will include specific Prediction Games for figure skating and ice hockey; a daily Olympics Picks game spanning multiple events each day; and Olympics trivia, which will feature questions about athletes, sports and the history of the Olympics.

First announced last year, Courtside Live is a new NBA viewing experience available on TV and mobile that brings fans into the arena and connects them with the culture around the league. Courtside Live will debut during the 2026 NBA US vs World All-Star Game on Feb. 15 at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT, the first US vs. World format, and will be available for select NBA games throughout the rest of the season. On mobile, fans can navigate between a selection of curated feeds of alternate game angles. On TV and web, Courtside Live will show those same available angles in a Multiview experience.

During the live games, fans can navigate between “Star Spotlight,” highlighting standout players on the court, and “Home Team” or “Away Team” views that will stay focused on each team’s bench to catch player reactions.

“Hot Highlights” will curate moments from the game and beyond, showcasing key plays, as well as the culture of the league, from tunnel looks, to interviews, to celebrity fans in the stands.

For NBA All-Star Weekend Feb. 13-15, fans will be able to enjoy many of the features that launched for the NBA’s debut on Peacock, including Can’t Miss Highlights, Peacock ScoreCard, Live in Browse, and Catch Up with Key Plays.

Peacock features available during Super Bowl LX on Feb. 8 will include Catch Up with Key Plays and Live Actions, so football fans can easily follow the action of the Big Game and discover other content across Peacock.