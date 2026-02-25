Broadpeak Launches Multiview For Live Sports at 2026 NAB Show

CESSON-SÉVIGNÉ, France—Broadpeak will launch its new Multiview solution for live sports at the 2026 NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 18-22. Multiview enables broadcasters, streaming platforms and telecom operators to more efficiently deliver multiple simultaneous feeds on the same screen. The solution offers a new alternative to traditional multiview technologies, enabling viewers to watch a number of different events simultaneously, or follow several camera angles, with improved cost and streaming efficiency compared to other options available on the market, according to Broadpeak.

Multiview enables broadcasters, operators and streaming services to offer fans more personalized and engaging viewing experiences during tournaments and gameday weekends. Parks Associates’ S.O.S State of Streaming 2026 report found that multiview is one of the most appealing interactive features for sports viewers, popular among 53% of fans alongside critical capabilities like multiple match choices, in-game analytics or recording to watch later.

“Sports audiences, particularly younger viewers, increasingly expect control, choice and interactivity – whether that’s switching between games, watching multiple events at the same time or following player performance stats for betting purposes,” said Michael Goodman, Director, Entertainment Research at Parks Associates. “As multiview becomes a standard feature that subscribers demand from premium sports services, providers need practical, cost-effective streaming architecture to deploy it at scale.”

Broadpeak enhances traditional multiview workflows through a new multi-package approach. This combines video feeds at the packager level, after encoding, meaning much less processing power is needed at the encoder level. All the processing is done in the network, and a single stream is delivered. This means end-user devices do not need to have particular player capability or extra device processing power to get the best experience. This gives content providers the freedom and flexibility they need to create and scale innovative multiview experiences to the largest possible audiences while also actively driving down costs.

“Multiview is quickly becoming table stakes for the biggest sports streaming companies – especially around major championship finals or global events like the World Cup,” said Jacques Le Mancq, President and CEO at Broadpeak. “Delivering it cost-efficiently at scale remains a persistent challenge due to heavy processing requirements and limited screen configurations. Our approach enables unlimited layout flexibility with greater efficiency and compatibility. We’re excited to bring this next evolution of multiview to the global streaming market.”

Multiview will be displayed for the first time at Broadpeak's booth #W3034 at the 2026 NAB Show.