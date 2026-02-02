Comcast’s Xfinity Coverage Plans for Olympics Offer New Technologies and 4K Feeds

PHILADELPHIA—Comcast’s cable operating brand Xfinity has detailed its plans to use a variety of new technologies and experiences to deliver what it is billing as NBCUniveral’s “most dynamic viewing experience” of the Olympic Winter Games.

The experiences are designed to showcase capabilities of the operator’s cable and broadband platform that greatly improve streaming, image quality, personalization and discovery in ways that its competitors can’t match .

“The Olympic Games capture the attention of the nation like no other sporting event, making them a perfect stage to showcase what Xfinity does best when it comes to live sports,” said Vito Forlenza, vice president of sports entertainment, connectivity and platforms, Comcast, which owns NBCU. “By uniting our most exciting features and advanced technologies on top of our superior network, we’re creating the ultimate viewing experience that lets fans choose how they want to engage with all the excitement coming out of Milan Cortina.”

During the games, Fan View, Multiview, and RealTime4K new technologies will be making their Olympic debuts.

With thousands of hours of coverage across NBC, USA Network, CNBC and Peacock, Xfinity’s Fan View is the easiest way to find and watch the action, no matter where it’s airing. The on-screen companion brings the most advanced features together, allowing fans to personalize, navigate, and control how they watch without ever taking their eyes off the big screen.

Fan View allows customers to:

• Select their favorite Olympic sports, automatically creating a customized viewing experience based on those selections.

• Find live programming, highlights, the latest medal counts, scores, competition stats, and the daily schedule – all in one place.

• Launch flyover tours of the key sporting venues in and around Milan- – including ski slopes, snowboarding halfpipes, and the bobsled track – to immerse themselves in the beauty and spectacle of the host country.

Another major new feature is Multiview. Fans can watch up to four channels of NBCUniversal’s coverage at the same time with Xfinity Multiview - no flipping required.

Plus, with the new “Create Your Own Multiview,” fans can customize their multiview experience by choosing the channels they want to watch - whether that is all four channels airing Olympics coverage, two channels airing their favorite events, or a mix with other live sports.

In terms of 4K coverage, Xfinity customers can enjoy USA Network’s coverage of the Winter Olympics with its new RealTime4K technology. Delivered to the home over Xfinity’s network just seconds behind the action in Milan Cortina, RealTime4K offers stunning contrast, brilliant colors and lifelike detail with Dolby Vision and an immersive audio experience with Dolby Atmos.

Xfinity is also launching a dedicated Peacock 4K channel on Super Bowl Sunday, so customers can lean back and enjoy NBCUniversal’s coverage of two of the biggest sporting events of the year, the Milan Olympics and the Super Bowl LX, with RealTime4K technology, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Available within the channel guide on Xfinity X1 and the Xfinity Stream app, the channel will air live Olympics coverage in the morning before shifting to Super Bowl LX programming - including the pregame, halftime, and postgame shows - and then returning to Milan Cortina for special Primetime and late-night coverage on NBC and Peacock.

During the games, viewers will also be able to catchup with AI-powered highlights.

Available on DVR recordings of NBC’s daytime and primetime coverage, AI Highlights automatically tags key moments like competitions, interviews, studio analysis, and medal ceremonies so fans can quickly catch up on the biggest action of the day without sifting through the entire recording.

Highlights Zone offers a curated collection of short-form video playlists featuring top highlights, features, interviews, and trending clips from all 16 Olympic sports so customers can relive every top moment of the Games. Customers who personalize their viewing experience with their favorite sports will also find a special playlist curated just for them, focusing on the sports they care about most.