XGN Global, X1 Mobile Show New 5G Broadcast Smartphone

BARCELONA, Spain—XGN Global and X1 Mobile are showcasing their newly released rugged smartphone capable of receiving 5G Broadcast television signals at the Mobile World Congress (MWC), March 2-5.

The device, said to be the world’s first commercial 5G Broadcast smartphone, has been specifically designed for first responder solutions. It delivers reliable, high-quality broadcast content in demanding environments where traditional cellular networks may be congested or unavailable.

5G Broadcast is a free-to-air technology that enables direct delivery of live television, audio and emergency information to compatible devices without requiring a cellular subscription or consuming mobile data.

This one-to-many broadcast approach leverages existing broadcast infrastructure for efficient, wide-area coverage, making it well-suited for public safety, emergency response and mass-event communications. The smartphone enables first responders to receive emergency alerts in less than half of a second even when cellular networks are down or overloaded.

The first model of this 5G Broadcast-enabled rugged smartphone is a European variant, supporting the majority of European television frequencies and will be available starting in May 2026.

A companion Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) device is scheduled to follow in Q3 2026. X1 Mobile will subsequently release a U.S.-specific model capable of receiving U.S. broadcast frequencies in Q3 2026.

5G Broadcast is poised for commercial availability later this year in the United States, building on experimental licenses and planned network expansions covering millions of viewers.

The 5G Broadcast solution integrates Enensys 5G Broadcast Client, the Cube Agent Mobile, which serves as the interface between the 5G Broadcast chipset and the application player while also managing the seamless switch between broadcast and unicast modes.

The Cube Agent is interfaced with proprietary code developed by X1 Mobile, ensuring seamless reception and robust performance tailored for mission-critical applications.

XGN Global operates in the United States and Ireland, while X1 Mobile operates in the United States.

See XGN Global and X1 Mobile in the Enensys booth (5B-61-34) at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona.

More information is available on the Enensys website .

