Samsung Taps Gracenote for AI-Powered Discovery

NEW YORK—Gracenote, the content data business unit of Nielsen, has announced that it is working with consumer electronics giant Samsung to create improved AI-enabled search and discovery features on Samsung smart TV.

“Samsung is committed to delivering the most useful and engaging entertainment experiences to our users,” said Bongjun Ko, corporate executive vice president at Samsung Electronics. “By combining our AI technology with Gracenote’s industry-leading metadata, we aim to push content search and discovery to new heights, delighting viewers by empowering them to find the entertainment they love intuitively and naturally.”

Accurate metadata regarding entertainment content is increasingly important for the training and deployment of large language models or LLMs for content discovery.

Samsung reported that using Gracenote metadata will help it deliver advanced search capabilities enabling users to find precisely the TV shows, movies and sports programs they want through more intuitive, conversational interactions.

In addition, its work with Gracenote will allow Samsung to offer new content discovery capabilities that will create more compelling carousels and recommendations of programs to viewers in lean-back experiences.

Beyond powering outstanding consumer-facing experiences that maximize engagement, the new agreement also allows Samsung to leverage Gracenote to develop innovative new offerings and realize AI-driven operational efficiencies.

“The structured nature of Gracenote’s entertainment metadata and the scale of our content coverage put us in a unique position to power LLM-driven use cases,” said Jared Grusd, CEO at Gracenote. “We’re pleased to join forces with Samsung and are confident our collaboration will yield innovative user experiences and benefits extending far beyond.”