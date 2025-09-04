Peacock to Stream Tonight’s NFL Opener, ‘Sunday Night Football’ in Dolby Atmos

PHILADELPHIA—NBC Sports will present tonight’s NFL Kickoff Game between the ’25 Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys on Peacock in Dolby Atmos immersive audio.

The broadcaster also plans to stream weekly regular-season “Sunday Night Football” games in Dolby Atmos, a first for any NFL streamer.

“Peacock is the leader in live streaming because we’ve been focused since day one on providing our customers with an innovative, high-quality viewing experience that pushes the industry forward,” said Patrick Miceli, chief technology officer for Global Streaming & NBCUniversal Media Group.

“Peacock being the first streamer to support Dolby Atmos for NFL games adds to a list of sports streaming accomplishments that we’re very proud of, including our award-winning Olympics hub, record-setting NFL exclusives, all that we have coming for the NBA, and much more.”

The news follows Gray Media’s Super Bowl broadcast from eight of its NextGen TV Fox affiliates in February, which offered enhanced coverage of the championship game. The stations launched some combination of Dolby Vision high dynamic range (HDR), HDR 10+ and Dolby Atmos prior to the game, including WVUE in New Orleans, the game’s host city.

More information is available on the Dolby website.