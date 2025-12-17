2026 NAB Show Opens Registration, Unveils Major Program Enhancements

WASHINGTON—The organizers of the 2026 NAB Show have announced that registration is officially open for the event, set for April 18–22 (exhibits April 19–22) at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

NAB Show also unveiled some of the programming that will spotlight transformative trends shaping the media and entertainment industry, including AI and media asset protection, streaming, sports innovation, the creator economy and cloud-based workflows.

“NAB Show is where the global media community comes together to shape what’s next,” said Karen Chupka, executive vice president, NAB Global Connections and Events. “The breakthroughs we’re seeing in AI, cloud and new content models are redefining how our industry works, and 2026 will reflect that shift. From the expanded Creator Lab and Sports Summit to the AI pavilion and start-up pavilion, we're giving attendees a front-row view of the technologies and ideas that will move the business forward.”

Sports Summit Grows to a Four-Day Program

New for 2026, NAB Show will feature an expanded, four-day Sports Summit, “The Future of Sports Rights and Fan Engagement,” presented in the Sports Theater on the show floor in West Hall. Open to all attendees for the first time, the summit will feature tools and technologies that engage fans and provide discussions on such topics as sports rights and athletes who are creating their own media companies.

Programming will explore production, rights, distribution, investment and policy while highlighting how teams, broadcasters and technology partners are reshaping fan engagement and reinventing live sports experiences.

Business of Media and Entertainment Expands Access to Decision-Makers

In partnership with The Ankler, this three-day program convenes the industry’s top dealmakers, executives and creative leaders for candid conversations on the forces reshaping the business of media and entertainment. Programming will examine the economic, strategic and structural shifts redefining how content is financed, produced, distributed and monetized across platforms.

New for 2026, the program is open to all attendees and will take place on the exhibit floor in West Hall, creating unprecedented access to high-level discussions on investment, consolidation, rights, talent, technology and the evolving economics of the global media marketplace.

Expanded Creator Lab Anchors Focus on Next-Gen Storytelling

Returning with a dramatically expanded footprint in the newly completed Central Hall, the Creator Lab will serve as the premier destination for creators, studios, broadcasters and brands seeking hands-on learning and next-generation storytelling tools.

This year’s Creator Lab features:

A larger theater and classroom for sessions on AI, creator techniques, business strategy and audience development

A new Networking Lounge designed for one-on-one meetings between creators and brands

A full slate of brand experiences showcasing the technologies and partnerships propelling the creator economy toward its projected $500 billion valuation by 2027

Completion of LVCC Renovation Offers a Modern Campus Experience

With major renovations now complete, the Las Vegas Convention Center will offer attendees a more modern, connected and intuitive campus experience in 2026.

Across the campus, upgrades include improved lighting, contemporary finishes and clearer sightlines, creating a brighter and more welcoming environment throughout the Show.

Exhibitors and Technology Showcases

Noteworthy exhibitors are a who’s-who of leading technology innovators, including AWS, Blackmagic, Google, Microsoft and Sony. Their presence adds to a dynamic lineup of global brands, showcasing solutions that are advancing the future of media and entertainment.

Attendees, exhibitors and sponsors can learn more at nabshow.com/las-vegas/. The deadline for booking in NAB Show’s hotel reservation block is March 16, 2026. Media resources and registration for accredited press are also available on the NAB Show website.

New Mobile App Powers a Smarter, More Connected Show Experience

New for 2026, the NAB Show mobile app, launching in March, is designed to help attendees plan ahead, navigate the show and make meaningful on-site connections. The app enables users to build and manage a personalized schedule, bookmark must-see exhibitors and receive tailored recommendations for sessions, exhibitors and connections based on individual interests.

The app also introduces enhanced networking tools that allow attendees to securely exchange contact information via QR code while onsite, as well as connect one-to-one with other attendees. Together, these features streamline discovery, improve navigation across the campus and make it easier for attendees to connect with the right people and opportunities before and during the Show.

Learn more at NABShow.com.