Three TV5Monde FAST Channels Launch on Plex

TV5 Monde Info is one of the three free channels launching on Plex in certain regions.

LOS ANGELES—TV5Monde has announced a distribution deal to bring its FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television) channels to Plex in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, and Latin America.

Now available in Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America (including Argentina and Mexico), are TV5Monde Chefs (food) and TV5Monde Voyage (travel). Additionally, TV5Monde Info (news) is in Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

These channels can be watched free on Plex’ live streaming TV platform, subtitled in English and Spanish. Chefs and Voyage will also soon be coming to Brazil with Portuguese subtitles in addition to English and Spanish.

“This partnership with Plex allows us to bring our popular programming to an even wider audience, with viewers able to enjoy the latest chefs, news and travel content – accessible in several languages,” said TV5Monde executive vice president of global growth & business development Patrice Courtaban. “FAST continues to become more widely available around the world, through many platforms, and we are excited to continue to do more in this space.”