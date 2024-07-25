NBA Unveils Media Deals Worth $77B

NEW YORK—The National Basketball Association (NBA) has announced the renewal of its partnership with The Walt Disney Company and new agreements with NBCUniversal (NBCU) and Amazon under which ABC/ESPN, NBC/Peacock and Prime Video will telecast NBA games for 11 years beginning with the 2025-26 season and running through the 2035-36 season.

The agreements left Warner Bros. Discovery without NBA rights after the end of the upcoming 2024-25 season even though WBD filed a matching offer on July 22 for the Amazon package , saying it had the right to match any agreement under its current contract.

"We have matched the Amazon offer, as we have a contractual right to do, and do not believe the NBA can reject it," TNT Sports said in a statement that also argued “We think they have grossly misinterpreted our contractual rights with respect to the 2025-26 season and beyond, and we will take appropriate action.”

The NBA has said that the WBD offer did not match Amazon’s and was rejected.

The NBA did not release financial terms of the deals, which are believed to be worth $77 billion over 11 years. The annual costs are believed to be $2.6 billion a year for Disney's ABC and ESPN, $2.5 billion a year for the NBCUniversal and $1.8 billion a season with Amazon.

TNT Sports and its predecessor Turner Sports have aired NBA games since 1984 but its current deal expires at the end of the 2024-25 season.

The NBA also reported that the NBA App will be a universal access point – seamlessly directing fans to every national game on Disney, NBCU and Amazon platforms.

Overall, the new media deals will expand the reach of NBA telecasts, with all national games available on broadly distributed streaming services – Prime Video, Peacock and ESPN’s forthcoming direct-to-consumer service – and with dramatically increased exposure on broadcast television. Approximately 75 regular-season games will be on broadcast TV each season, up from the minimum of 15 games under the current agreement, the NBA said

Disney, NBCU and Amazon also secured the right to distribute an unprecedented number of WNBA live game telecasts, with a significant increase in the reach of WNBA games across broadcast, cable and streaming. Full details regarding the WNBA’s media agreements will be issued in a separate press release.

“Our new global media agreements with Disney, NBCUniversal and Amazon will maximize the reach and accessibility of NBA games for fans in the United States and around the world,” said NBA commissioner Adam Silver. “These partners will distribute our content across a wide range of platforms and help transform the fan experience over the next decade.”

“We look forward to building upon our incredible legacy of innovation and growth with our longstanding partners at the NBA,” said ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro. “The NBA is a vibrant, ascendant league and through this premium collection of rights, including every NBA Finals on our platforms, we will continue to evolve together while successfully navigating the global digital transition and delivering the highest quality coverage for fans.”

“We are proud to once again partner with the NBA and WNBA, two iconic brands and the home of the best basketball in the world,” said Mike Cavanagh, president of Comcast Corporation. “We look forward to presenting our best-in-class coverage of both leagues with our innovative programming and distribution plan across NBC and Peacock to entertain fans and help grow the game.”

“We are honored that the NBA has entrusted Prime Video to deliver its one-of-a-kind action and excitement to viewers around the world,” said Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios. “We look forward to continuing to innovate and evolve live sports coverage for our customers, and are fully committed to building an incredible video experience for millions of NBA fans starting in 2025.”

The agreements for each of the companies break down as follows: