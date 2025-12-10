DirecTV Launches Peacock Games

In a notable example of how pay TV operators are integrating streaming services into their lineup and using those services to retain or attract subscribers, DirecTV is launching new channels called "Peacock Games" that feature different sports and games from the streaming service.

The first channel was launched on Dec. 9 and was available to subscribers who get the Peacock streaming services through DirecTV.

Coming on the heels of the recent addition of seven new ESPN+ live sports channels for its satellite customers, DirecTV said it is introducing as many as five extra “Peacock Games” channels for any sports fans who receive their Peacock service through DirecTV.

Available to both satellite and streaming homes, the first “Peacock Games” channels debuted on Dec. 9 featuring major college basketball action, with others set to launch in the future to support upcoming events.

The new channels will be found immediately after channel 619 in the guide and feature major Big Ten and Big East college basketball, top English Premier League action, and other significant live action, DirecTV explained.

DirecTV also reported that the channels are being launched as NBC Sports is gearing up to produce an impressive lineup of events for Peacock and NBC, including the Winter Olympics from Milan and Cortina, Italy (February 6-22), Super Bowl LX (February 8), and the 75th anniversary NBA All-Star Game (February 15), among other events.