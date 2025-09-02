Dolby Introduces Dolby Vision 2 To Tap Full Capabilities of Modern TVs

SAN FRANCISCO and BELIN—Dolby Laboratories today unveiled Dolby Vision 2, its next evolutionary step in picture quality.

Hisense is the first TV brand to announce that it will bring Dolby Vision 2 to its lineup of premium televisions, such as RGB-MiniLED TVs. French media and entertainment company CANAL+ has also announced its commitment to support Dolby Vision 2.

Dolby Vision 2 builds on the success of Dolby Vision HDR. It is designed specifically to meet the evolving opportunities of television experiences and serves as one piece of Dolby's broader mission to advance picture quality across all entertainment and devices, the company said.

“We've reached an inflection point where TV technology has dramatically changed while artists continue to demand even more innovative tools,” said John Couling, senior vice president of Entertainment at Dolby Laboratories. “Dolby Vision 2 redefines how we think of Dolby Vision to unleash the full capabilities of modern TVs while giving artists unprecedented opportunities to push their creative boundaries further than ever before.”

Dolby Vision 2 is powered by a redesigned and more powerful image engine. The new engine, when combined with Dolby Vision’s content ecosystem, unlocks more from TV. This is fueled by a content pipeline spanning today’s most popular movies and TV shows, weekly live sports broadcasts and an expanding library of games in Dolby Vision. With new tools coming to the creative community, content in Dolby Vision will look even more astonishing when enjoyed on a Dolby Vision 2 display.

Dolby Vision 2’s Content Intelligence introduces new tools to bridge the creative suite to the viewer’s living room. This foundation allows Dolby Vision 2 to optimize TVs authentically and automatically to deliver a more captivating picture based on what is being watched and where.

With AI capabilities, Dolby Vision 2 will intelligently adapt to give the best presentation of the content fine-tuned for your device and viewing environment.



Content Intelligence includes:

Precision Black, which reduces consumer frustration that the image is “too dark” by making it crystal clear and improving clarity in any viewing environment without compromising artistic intent.

Light Sense, which fine-tunes picture quality through advanced ambient light detection and new reference lighting data from the content source to optimize the TV for the best

Sports and Gaming Optimization, which introduces new enhancements, such as white point adjustments and motion control designed specifically to address the needs of live sports and gaming.



Building on Content Intelligence, Dolby Vision 2 introduces new tone-mapping that takes advantage of modern TV improvements. Today's TVs are brighter and more colorful than ever. With bi-directional tone mapping, creators now have new controls that let them make the most of these enhanced displays.

This allows high-performance TVs to deliver higher brightness, sharper contrast and deeply saturated colors while preserving the artist’s creative vision. Dolby Vision 2 expands the capabilities of Dolby Vision beyond HDR. This includes features like

Authentic Motion, a creative-driven motion control tool to make scenes feel more authentically cinematic without unwanted judder on a shot-by-shot basis.

Dolby Vision 2 will be available in two product tiers from TV manufacturers.

Dolby Vision 2 Max, which delivers the best picture on the highest performing TVs, adding premium features designed to use the full capabilities of these displays.

Dolby Vision 2, which brings improved picture quality to mainstream TVs,

delivering the core capabilities made possible through the new Dolby

Image Engine and Content Intelligence.

Hisense will be the first TV brand to introduce Dolby Vision 2 to its lineup. These TVs will be powered by MediaTek Pentonic 800 with “MiraVision Pro” PQ Engine, the first silicon chip to integrate Dolby Vision 2.