Milan Cortina Winter Olympics U.S. Viewing Best Since 2014

STAMFORD, Conn.—Newly released viewing figures for the U.S. show that the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics were up 96% from the 2022 games and were the most watched Winter Games since 2014.

The games, which saw NBCUniversal cover more than 3,200 hours of the action from 116 events and a star-studded performance by Team USA, which won its most-ever Winter Games gold medals (12), also saw viewers consum more than 16.7 billion minutes of streaming on NBCU platforms, more than double the combined total of all prior Winter Games.

NBCU also reported that more than 215 million Americans (215.6 million through Feb. 17) tuned in across NBCUniversal’s platforms for what it has been calling “Legendary February,” headlined by Super Bowl LX, the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, the NBA All-Star-Game, and the Feb. 1 debut of Sunday Night Basketball on February, according to Nielsen Big Data + Panel reach metrics.

“Beginning with the February 1 debut of Sunday Night Basketball, our NBC Sports and Olympics personnel delivered a truly ‘Legendary February’ to our audiences on NBC, Telemundo, Peacock and Versant’s USA Network and CNBC that definitely exceeded our expectations," said Rick Cordella, president, NBC Sports. "The success of the Milan Cortina Olympics, Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara and the 2026 NBA All Star Weekend in Los Angeles could not have happened without the enormous cooperation and support from across Comcast NBCUniversal— including Peacock, NBC Entertainment, NBC News, Telemundo, local owned-stations, NBC affiliates, our exceptional ad sales and distribution teams, and Xfinity. And, of course, our great partners at the IOC, USOPC, NFL and NBA.”

Other data highlights from the month include:

Milan Cortina Winter Olympics – most-watched Winter Games since 2014.

Super Bowl LX – most-watched show in NBC’s 100-year history; second-most watched show of all-time (with largest peak audience of any show in U.S. history); most watched Super Bowl in Spanish language history on Telemundo

NBA All-Star Game – most-watched since 2011.

NBC Sports has the most-watched football, basketball and hockey game of this TV season, all coming within Legendary February.

Since Feb. 1, NBC-owned and affiliated stations dominated broadcast television, topping primetime local market ratings in all 56 metered markets.

Peacock achieved its biggest month ever.

Gary Zenkel, President, NBC Olympics added that “The Milan Cortina Olympics proved once again that the American audience will gather in large numbers over 17 days to experience this unmatched global competition. These Winter Games — superbly hosted across northern Italy, and produced and distributed by a team of 2,700 — reached blockbuster U.S. audiences of more than 50 million viewers each day, continuing the media dominance we experienced less than two years ago at the Paris Olympics. We can’t wait for the return of the Olympics to the United States with the Summer Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028 and are ecstatic to be the U.S. media home of five Olympic Games over the next decade.”

Additional viewing data from the Olympics included:

