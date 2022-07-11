Blackmagic Design Announces DeckLink Mini Monitor HD and DeckLink Mini Recorder HD

FREMONT, Calif.—Blackmagic Design has announced DeckLink Mini Monitor HD and DeckLink Mini Recorder HD, new models of PCIe capture and playback solutions featuring 3G-SDI and HDMI connections.

These updated models of the popular DeckLink Mini cards support video formats up to 1080p60 and 2Kp60 DCI, and are designed to work with advanced color spaces such Rec. 2020 for deep color and higher dynamic range. The new DeckLink Mini HD models are also lower cost, the company reported

DeckLink Mini Monitor HD and DeckLink Mini Recorder HD are available now from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide for $129 each.

“DeckLink Mini Recorder HD and DeckLink Mini Monitor HD are perfect for a wide range workflows as they deliver broadcast quality at a very low cost,” said Grant Petty, CEO, Blackmagic Design. “We are excited to be able to add support for formats up to 1080p60 and 2K DCI to these new cards, as well as including support for advanced color spaces and HDR. They fit in almost any computer, even low profile server class computers which means that every editing station can monitor or capture in stunning broadcast quality at a very low cost!”

DeckLink Mini Recorder HD and DeckLink Mini Monitor HD feature advanced high quality video technology that supports uncompressed and compressed capture and playback at the highest 10-bit SD and HD quality.

Both models support broadcast quality 10-bit YUV and 12-bit RGB 4:4:4 for pixel perfect capture and playback so customers get breathtaking image quality and detail.

Replacing the previous 1.5G-SDI models, the update to 3G-SDI has allowed more features to be added such as support for video formats up to 1080p60 and 2Kp60 DCI, wider color spaces including Rec. 2020, as well as support for RGB video formats.

The new DeckLink Mini HD models are low profile 1 lane Gen 2 PCI Express cards that fit easily into either desktop or rack mount server style computers with the included full height and low profile PCIe shields. They can capture from decks, cameras and live video sources, and output to monitors, projectors, media servers and more. This is perfect for editing, compositing, graphics production and unlimited broadcast and post production situations where the highest quality video and true versatility are demanded, the company said.

DeckLink Mini Recorder HD lets customers capture broadcast quality video from 3G-SDI and HDMI sources with any PCIe computer. Customers can capture from virtually any SD or HD source including HDCAM, D5, SDCAM, Digital Betacam and more. DeckLink Mini Recorder HD also works with popular video streaming software such as OBS so customers can capture from cameras or live productions switchers and integrate the video directly into live broadcasts.

DeckLink Mini Monitor HD provides broadcast 3G-SDI and HDMI video playback from PCIe computers. It is perfect for playing back directly to TVs, video projectors and even live production switchers up to 1080p60. Playback images are a perfect pixel for pixel clone of the file so customers get breathtaking image quality and detail, perfect for critical monitoring. DeckLink Mini Monitor HD even supports the latest HDR formats, so it’s perfect for when customers need professional but affordable color accurate monitoring, the company said.