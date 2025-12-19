Atomos Unveils Firmware Update For Ninja TX and TX GO

MELBOURNE—Atomos has announced the immediate availability of a new free firmware update for its Ninja TX GO and Ninja TX monitor-recorders, enabling ProRes RAW recording from the Canon EOS R6 hybrid mirrorless camera.

Firmware update 12.2.1 unlocks the full potential of the Canon EOS R6 Mark III with pristine ProRes RAW recording. Ninja TX supports a maximum video resolution of 6960 x 3672 up to 30P, and 4320 x 2278 up to 60P. Ninja TX GO has a maximum resolution of 4320 x 2278 up to 60P. Both also offer camera control of the EOS R6 Mk III over USB-C, the company said.

“The release of the Canon EOS R6 Mark III is a landmark moment for hybrid creators, and we are thrilled to offer support for this incredible camera,” said Atomos CEO Peter Barber. “By unlocking ProRes RAW recording on the Ninja TX and Ninja TX GO, we’re giving filmmakers the ability to capture every bit of detail the EOS R6 Mark III sensor is capable of.”

Ninja TX GO and Ninja TX are Atomos’ on-camera monitor-recorders designed for professional filmmakers and content creators. Both combine a bright, high-resolution 5-inch HDR touchscreen display with advanced recording capabilities, supporting formats like Apple ProRes RAW, ProRes RAW HQ, ProRes LT, 422 & 422 HQ and Avid DNx, the company said.

Both also offer real-time monitoring tools, such as EL Zone, waveform, focus peaking and LUT support, with camera control/touch focus on supported cameras. They record directly to CFexpress card over HDMI (Ninja TX GO) or SDI & HDMI (Ninja TX), enabling long recording times and fast post-production workflows., it said.

The Canon EOS R6 Mark III is a hybrid mirrorless camera with a 32.5MP full-frame CMOS sensor, a DIGIC X processor and Dual Pixel CMOS AF II. It features high-speed continuous shooting at up to 40 fps, up to 8.5 stops of in-body image stabilization and advanced video capabilities, including 7K 60p RAW and oversampled 4K up to 60p. The camera also has a single CFexpress Type B and a single SD UHS-II card slot.

The new firmware offers:

The ability for both monitor-recorders to record ProRes RAW output over HDMI from the Canon EOS R6 Mk III mirrorless camera.

Ninja TX support for up to 6960 x 3672 up to 30P and 4320 x 2278 up to 60P. Ninja TX GO has a maximum resolution of 4320 x 2278 up to 60P.

Both Ninja TX GO and Ninja TX support camera control.