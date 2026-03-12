ION to Broadcast First Nationally Televised Professional Women’s Hockey League Game

DETROIT & CINCINNATI—Following record ratings for women’s hockey during the 2026 Winter Olympics, Scripps Sports has reached an agreement with the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) to broadcast its first-ever game on national linear television in the U.S.

The PWHL Takeover Tour game between the New York Sirens and the Montreal Victoire will air on ION on Saturday, March 28, at 1 p.m. ET, live from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Ally Financial will be the presenting sponsor for the game.

Through ION – which is available free over-the-air, via pay TV, connected TV and free, ad-supported streaming platforms – the game will be accessible to more than 126 million U.S. households, representing a significant opportunity for new fans to discover the league.

“Fan interest in women’s hockey is at an all-time high, buoyed by the amazing success of Team USA in this year’s Winter Olympics Games,” said Brian Lawlor, president of Scripps Sports, which has made women's sports a key part of its strategy. “We are thrilled to be teaming with the PWHL and Ally Financial on this milestone event and to bring the excitement of this league to a national audience for the first time.”

The first-ever national broadcast comes at a time of rapid growth for PWHL. Now in its third season, the league is approaching 2 million all-time fans and seeing a 20% year-over-year increase in average attendance.

That momentum is further fueled by the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, where 61 PWHL players competed and returned with 41 medals, including Team USA’s dramatic overtime gold medal victory over Canada.

“We are continuing to fuel this rocket ship that is the PWHL as we expand the reach and exposure of our league to new fans,” said Amy Scheer, PWHL executive vice president of business operations. “This first‑ever national broadcast is a truly historic moment for our league, and with partners like Ally Financial and Scripps Sports, we’re introducing more people to our fast-paced and exciting game than ever before.”