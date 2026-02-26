Atomos Introduces Ninja RAW HDR Monitor-Recorder At CP+ Trade Show

YOKOHAMA, Japan—Atomos has unveiled its Ninja RAW 5-inch HDR monitor-recorder for filmmakers, content creators and broadcasters at the CP+ trade show, Feb. 26-March 1, in the Nextorage booth.

Ninja RAW offers users an affordable tool for high-quality acquisition and precise on-set monitoring.

The monitor-recorder offers a 1500-nit, super-bright 5-inch HDR touchscreen, delivering good visibility in both studio and outdoor environments. Built for professional workflows, Ninja RAW records over HDMI directly from the camera sensor in Apple ProRes and ProRes RAW to CFexpress Type B media or external USB-C storage, providing fast, reliable capture with maximum image quality and post-production flexibility.

Ninja RAW supports a wide range of professional codecs, including ProRes RAW, ProRes RAW HQ, ProRes LT, ProRes 422 and ProRes 422 HQ, ensuring flawless integration with all leading NLEs, such as DaVinci Resolve, Adobe Premiere Pro, Apple Final Cut Pro and Avid Media Composer.

Designed to be a monitor, recorder and production hub, Ninja RAW offers USB-C camera control over key parameters, including start/stop, ISO, shutter, aperture and white balance for supported cameras. A comprehensive suite of monitoring tools is built-in, featuring EL Zone false color, waveform, focus peaking and vectorscope, allowing crews to make confident exposure and focus decisions on set.

Exclusive creative tools, including Onion Skin overlay, which enables frame-to-frame comparison and precise shot alignment for VFX, animation and continuity-critical work, enhance on-set efficiency

Connectivity and workflow flexibility are expanded with dual USB-C ports for external storage or optional network adaptors (sold separately), while the unit’s rugged, production-ready design ensures reliability.

Ninja RAW is highly portable and can be powered by NP-F batteries, USB-C power banks or a DC adaptor.

Available now from Atomos resellers worldwide and from the Atomos web store, the Ninja RAW is priced at $699.

See Atomos in the Nextorage booth #22 at the CP+ trade show.