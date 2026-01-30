ISE: LYNX Technik Debuts New 4-Channel 12G-SDI Fiber Converters

WEITERSTADT, Germany—LYNX Technik, provider of modular signal processing solutions for broadcast, post, and professional AV, will be introducing a new generation of 4-channel 12G-SDI fiber converter yellobriks at ISE 2026.

During the show LYNX Technik will exhibit together with its longstanding Spanish partner Craltech on Booth 5J300, where visitors can explore the latest yellobrik innovations.

Designed to deliver higher signal density in compact, robust packages, the new yellobriks are available in both 3G-SDI and 12G-SDI versions to support HD, 2K, Ultra HD and 4K workflows:

OTT 1414 – 4-Channel 12G-SDI to Fiber Transmitter

OTT 1814 – 4-Channel 3G-SDI to Fiber Transmitter

ORR 1404 – 4-Channel Fiber to 12G-SDI Receiver

ORR 1804 – 4-Channel Fiber to 3G-SDI Receiver

OTR 1414 – 4-Channel 12G-SDI to Fiber Transceiver

OTR 1814 – 4-Channel 3G-SDI to Fiber Transceiver

OBD 1414 – 4-Channel 12G-SDI Transceivers over Single Fiber Links

OBD 1814 – 4-Channel 3G-SDI Transceivers over Single Fiber Links

All models fit within 2RU and can be equipped with standard 1310nm or CWDM SFPs. High-power transmitters and high-sensitivity receivers are available to support the most demanding optical budget requirements.

These additions build on the success of the established dual fiber converters, offering double the channel capacity while maintaining LYNX Technik’s renowned reliability. The new 4-channel modules are ideal for high-density signal transport in mobile production, live events, stadiums, campuses, broadcast facilities, and OB vans where space, weight, and cable infrastructure are critical considerations.

All channels are fully independent and auto reclocked, allowing a mixture of video signals per device. Users can transport multiple uncompressed SDI signals over fiber with the low latency and signal integrity required for professional broadcast environments.

“Broadcasters and AV professionals continue to demand higher channel density and greater flexibility in their fiber infrastructure” said Vincent Noyer, CTO, LYNX Technik AG. “With these new 4-channel yellobriks, we are giving customers a compact and cost-effective way to move more signals over fiber links, while maintaining the performance and reliability they expect from LYNX Technik.”

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Like all yellobrik modules, the new models can be used as standalone units or integrated into the RFR 1200 rack frame to take advantage of redundant power options. Their robust construction and straightforward deployment make them ideal for both permanent installations and temporary field applications.