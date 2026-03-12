FCC to Commemorate 30th Anniversary of the Telecommunications Act of 1996

WASHINGTON—The Federal Communications Commission will be holding two events—a March 17th webinar and a March 19 reception—to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Telecommunications Act of 1996.

Congressional passage of the Telecommunications Act of 1996 and the subsequent FCC implementation the legislation was the last major effort by the federal government to construct a new regulatory framework for the technology, media, and telecommunications sector. It had a long lasting impact on the media landscape by spurring the development of the internet and broadband services, encouraging competition in the telecommunications sector and touching off industry-wide consolidation that continues to this day.

In addition to laying the regulatory framework for the internet, social media and streaming services, it also contributed significantly to improved lives for people with disabilities with specific accessibility mandates for video programming and telephone equipment and services.

Article continues below

Tuesday, March 17, 12-2:30 p.m. Webinar: “What Did We Learn?”

FCC Commissioner Anna M. Gomez will host panel conversations featuring communications and technology policy experts that lived through the creation and implementation of the Telecommunications Act of 1996.

In 1996, when the Act was passed, Commissioner Gomez served as a Legal Advisor in the FCC’s Common Carrier Bureau, helping implement the Act.

The purpose of these panels is to consider how the lessons from 30 years ago can be used to drive innovation and competition for the benefit of consumers today.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

At a moment when innovation is accelerating at an ever-increasing pace, the FCC said that the panels will draw lessons from the past to help address critical issues, including artificial intelligence, media, competition, convergence, access, and cybersecurity faced by regulators. The three panels are:

Panel 1 The Legislative Process That Led to the Act

Panel 2: FCC Implementation of the Act

Panel 3: Today’s Challenges

This webinar will be sign language interpreted and captioned. Other reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities are available upon request. E-mail your request to FCC504@fcc.gov, or call (202) 418-0530.

Registration is not necessary. Join by clicking on the “Join Webinar” button here .

Thursday, March 19, 1-2:30 p.m., 30th Anniversary of the 96 Act Reception.

The second event commemorating the Act is an in-person reception at the Commission Meeting Room, FCC Headquarters, 45 L Street NE, Washington DC, 20554. Commissioners to give remarks and food and drinks provided. This in-person event will be sign language interpreted and captioned.

Other reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities are available upon request. E-mail your request to FCC504@fcc.gov, or call (202) 418-0530.