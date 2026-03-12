Key Components of Sony’s Camera Authenticity Solution Now Support Video

As concerns about fake AI generated news content continue to mount, Sony Electronics has made some significant updates to Camera Verify (beta), a feature of its Camera Authenticity Solution which enables news organizations to share content authenticity information via a dedicated URL.

The solution now supports video, as well as still images. Additionally, the Image Verification Pre-Check Software Development Kit (SDK), which can be integrated into news organizations' own systems, also supports video.

As part of its expanded services for still and video content authenticity verification and dissemination, Sony supports select news organizations in delivering information with verified provenance and authenticity. These solutions are planned to accommodate additional users and applications in the future.

As part of the new upgrades, Sony said that news organizations and photojournalists can use Camera Verify’s URL to validate the authenticity of videos and still photography. Key verification results available via Camera Verify include:

Verification that still images and videos were captured by a camera, using digital signatures including C2PA (Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity) standard compliance

Display of video or image capture time and authenticity verification results

Verification that a real-world subject was photographed, using 3D depth detection

Image Verification Pre-check Software Development Kit (SDK) Now Supports Video

The Image Verification Pre-Check SDK is a software development kit that allows users to check whether content contains a camera signature in an on-premises environment. By integrating this SDK into their own systems, news organizations can verify whether image and video content includes a camera signature, without changing existing workflows. This helps streamline content sorting and supports efficient processing flows.

Sony camera compatibility for supporting recording of authenticity information for video is as follows:

Interchangeable-Lens Cameras: Alpha 1 II, Alpha 1, Alpha 9 III, Alpha 7R V, Alpha 7S III, Alpha 7 IV. ​*Alpha 7 V: Support planned from May 2026 or later.

Cinema Line Cameras: FX3, FX30

XDCAM Memory Camcorder: PXW-Z300

For more details on Sony's Camera Authenticity Solution, please visit: ​Camera Authenticity Solution | Sony .