Black Box to Showcase KVM-Over-IP Solutions at 2022 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Black Box has announced that it will be showcasing its high-performance KVM-over-IP solutions at the 2022 NAB Show from April 23 to 27 in Las Vegas.

The solutions are tailored to the unique requirements of modern control rooms, media production and postproduction facilities, and broadcast playout environments and are designed to lower users' cost of ownership, enable greater workflow optimization and contribute to more agile IP-based operations, the company reported.

"With more than 40 years in the business, robust R&D operations and an extensive portfolio of interoperable, state-of-the-art KVM systems, Black Box has a solution for any challenge,” explained John Hickey, senior director of R&D and KVM Systems at Black Box. “The industry's migration to IP workflows, virtualization and remote work continues, and the 2022 NAB Show offers a great opportunity for us to showcase our latest additions to the Emerald KVM line and to demonstrate how the entire product family can help media organizations realize greater flexibility, efficiency and reliability in mission-critical workflows."

The products it will be highlighting during the NAB Show include:

NAB Showcase: Black Box Emerald KVM-Over-IP Platform. The Black Box Emerald KVM-over-IP platform serves as an infinitely scalable universal access system, giving users the flexibility to connect to both physical and virtual machines from any location at any time, which allows for optimized studio infrastructure and workflows. Advanced security and market-leading low bandwidth consumption allow maximum expandability, incorporating remote users, remote productions and distributed control rooms. Interoperability between 4K and HD video and one-touch setups of control rooms, combined with a high degree of automation through Emerald's APIs, give users valuable flexibility and ease of use in managing signals and format types to deliver content with an innovative look and feel, while Emerald preserves the existing IT equipment.

Black Box Emerald GE PCoIP® Ultra Gateway. The new Black Box Emerald GE is the industry's first and only solution to leverage cutting-edge PC-over-IP (PCoIP) Ultra technology to enable multiple users to connect simultaneously and control a virtual machine (VM) just as they would a physical system. With extremely low bandwidth requirements, the system supports remote access through both local and wide area networks (LANs and WANs). Pairing seamlessly with the Emerald KVM-over-IP platform, Emerald GE supports VM sharing while ensuring a secure, high-definition and highly responsive computing experience. Unlocking collaboration across physical machines and VMs, Emerald GE empowers broadcasters to work together more efficiently in remote production scenarios.

Black Box Emerald VUE 4K Multiviewer. The Emerald VUE 4K multiviewer unites KVM switching with quad multiviewing to enable simultaneous monitoring of four DisplayPort video sources across two screens at exceptional 4K60 image quality. The system is ideal for production environments where space is limited, as it allows users to arrange windows freely on the screen or in preconfigured screen layouts such as full-screen, quad-view or picture-in-picture (PiP). Real-time switching between sources via keyboard, API or GPIO — or with the Black Box Glide & Switch capability — gives producers, engineers and editors convenient control over the production process.

Black Box Boxilla KVM Manager. The Black Box Boxilla enterprise-level KVM manager makes it easy for users to control and monitor an unlimited number of Emerald® devices and software solutions. With its intuitive and visually appealing dashboard, Boxilla offers a simple, complete solution for monitoring system performance, configuring proactive security alerts, checking on real-time device status and identifying active devices, connections and users, as well as their current bandwidth usage. To offer a precise view of network bandwidth, Boxilla also provides at-a-glance access to dropped frames, round-trip time and other critical system and device data. With these capabilities and the system's ease of use, administrators can proactively identify and resolve issues before they compromise performance and the user experience.

The company will be exhibiting at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Booth W4117.

More information is available at at www.blackbox.com.