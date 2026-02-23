Cobalt Digital To Feature New End-to-End IPMX, ST 2110 Solutions At 2026 NAB Show

CHAMPAIGN, Ill.—Cobalt Digital will showcase new additions to its end-to-end IPMX and SMPTE ST 2110 ecosystem, including new standalone processors, IPMX-native audio monitoring, multiviewers, gateways and mini-converters, at the 2026 NAB Show, April 18-22, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The company will introduce blueCORE multi-function standalone signal processing in 1RU. Cobalt blueCORE is a family of processors offering a touchscreen interface for local configuration with color correction, 3D-LUTs, audio embedding, de-embedding and routing, SCTE-104 insertion, logo insertion and other features.

The family of devices supports SDI inputs and outputs (both copper and fiber) and four channels of processing up to 3G, while offering access to ST 2110/IPMX inputs and outputs, which makes the processor well-suited to the needs of organizations transitioning their infrastructures to IP. The device also supports 4K processing and Dolby processing with an optional DSP card.

The company has also show added ST 2110/IPMX output and demodulator options for the COBALT PACIFIC ULL-DEC upgradeable software-defined broadcast decoder. The option enables simultaneous availability of the decoded content over SDI and ST 2110/IPMX. For ST 2110 operation, a built-in frame sync will emit a PTP-locked signal.

The company will also unveil a DVB-S/S2 factory-installed demodulator option that allows decoding and passthrough of satellite signals on ASI and over IP.

In response to the FCC action requiring the remainder of C-Band spectrum to be auctioned, Cobalt has added support for hybrid satellite-internet operation to the COBALT PACIFIC compression line that is compliant with VSR TR-06-4 Part 7. In this mode, satellite is used for bulk distribution, and the Internet is used to recover any lost packets, allowing the use of Ku and Ka bands for distribution.

Cobalt is also introducing fixed-function openGear cards designed as cost-effective entry points with license-based expansion for scalability as workflows evolve.

The new 9925-FSx frame sync openGear card is an entry level one path frame sync card that supports license upgrades up to four paths per card and an audio processing license upgrade for AES, MADI and DANTE 64 support.

The new 9981-LUTx Color Processor openGear card is an entry-level color processing card that supports license upgrades up to four paths per card along with options including: SCALER, BBC LUT, COLOR, 4K, LOGO and ANC.

The company also plans to feature the ARIA AUD-MON, an IPMX-compliant audio monitor built to support migration toward IP-based operations. It features best-in-class sound monitoring and 16 SDI or 64 MADI metering from a compact rack-mount form-factor. Sound is produced by an efficient Class-D amplifier with DSP and specially selected speaker components.

The company will also showcase its:

COBALT UltraBlue MV-SW multiviewer, available as both a turnkey solution with four HDMI heads, or as a software package that runs on customer-supplied dedicated hardware.

COBALT SAPPHIRE ST 2110 mini converter family of IPMX-capable standalone mini converters available in single, dual and quad channel configurations.

COBALT INDIGO gateways offering on- and off-ramp support between IP and SDI for IPMX and ST 2110.

See Cobalt Digital at 2026 NAB Booth N1340