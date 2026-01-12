Kiloview to Showcase Integrated AV-over-IP Ecosystem at ISE 2026

BARCELONA—Kiloview has announced it will be showing a number of its latest innovations at ISE 2026, including improvements to its complete, lightweight, and fully integrated AV-over-IP ecosystem.

Covering connection, control, management, and transmission, Kiloview’s solutions are designed to simplify complex IP workflows and deliver a more unified, reliable, and scalable experience for professional AV users, the company explained.

“At ISE 2026, we are introducing innovations that rethink how AV systems are seen, controlled, and trusted,” said Judy Zuo, vice president of sales and marketing at Kiloview. “Together with our existing hardware platforms and modular design, these new solutions elevate the overall experience of managing AV workflows. They represent the next stage of Kiloview’s vision: a complete, lightweight, and deeply integrated AV-over-IP ecosystem that simplifies professional operations.”

With years of expertise across encoding, decoding, transmission, networking, and media management, Kiloview has built an ecosystem where devices, software, and workflows work seamlessly together. At ISE 2026, the company will introduce new innovations that further strengthen this ecosystem — enabling users to see, manage, and trust their AV networks more easily than ever before, while maintaining the flexibility required for modern production, corporate, education, and live event applications.

One highlight will be innovations designed to transform IP media workflow management.

At ISE 2026, Kiloview will present its next-generation IP media management solution, designed to simplify, visualize, and optimize AV-over-IP workflows, making complex systems more reliable and visible.

Serving as the foundation of Kiloview's ecosystem, this system can instantly visualize the entire network, monitor device status in real time, and provide intelligent diagnostic alerts to ensure flawless operation. Media routing is seamless and low latency with priority handling for critical streams such as NDI. PTP synchronization keeps signals perfectly aligned. Centralized controls simplify scaling and unified operation across multiple units. Built on robust, high-reliability hardware with redundancy and advanced cooling, it guarantees continuous professional operation.

Integrating these capabilities into a single 1U workflow, this innovation visually connects devices and enables smooth, end-to-end AV workflow management.

It will also be showcasing solutions for unified device control and bonded reception that streamline production.

At the heart of the ecosystem is a compact plug-and-play platform that unifies device management and streamlines multi-channel wireless bonding reception. Integrating with Kiloview’s P-series wireless bonding encoders, the system supports multi-channel reception with synchronized outputs and monitoring through Kiloview's latest IP management solution.

Supporting NDI, SRT, RTMP, and HLS protocols, allows flexible IP format conversion and local recording and multiview monitoring. Dual-network interfaces ensure redundancy, while a half-1U form factor fits studio racks and portable setups. Pre-configured for plug-and-play operation, it simplifies management of field, broadcast, and enterprise workflows.

Another highlight will be its Cradle Series RF02. The Cradle Series RF02 further completes Kiloview’s ecosystem by providing modular encoding, decoding, media gateway card and software-ready computer card with unlimited expansion capabilities. The FXC-A8800 Compute Card brings powerful capabilities for audio/video mixing, switching, graphics processing, and software-defined workflows, allowing for efficient handling of complex production tasks. Together with other expansion cards, the RF02 provides complete end-to-end AV workflow support, covering encoding, decoding, transcoding, multiviewing, routing and more.

From core management and unified control to modular expansion, what Kiloview offers forms a fully integrated AV-over-IP ecosystem across connection, control, management, and transmission. And that’s just the beginning! Experience Kiloview’s complete and lightweight ecosystem onsite at booth 4M800, where you can see, operate, and explore the end-to-end workflow firsthand.