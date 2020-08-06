MediaKind Unveils Aquila On-Demand Solution

FRISCO, Texas—MediaKind has launched Aquila On-Demand, a video-on-demand solution that processes and delivers video files via any network, including cable TV, IPTV and OTT, to any device, the company said.

The new video-on-demand solution supports HEVC encoding, 8K resolution and Common Media Application Format (CMAF) and delivers a high-end user experience on multiple streaming devices by transforming file-based content for on-demand delivery, the company said.

Designed for global TV operators, Aquila On-Demand offers their subscribers an immersive way to consume video content while reducing operational complexity, optimizing server footprint and reducing time to market for content, the company said.

“Through the launch of Aquila On-Demand, we are providing a fast and optimized content delivery workflow that responds to multiple use cases and applications, supports the latest audio and video capabilities and enables operators to provide richer user experiences to consumers,” said Stuart Boorn, vice president product management at MediaKind.

“This single solution addresses the significant growth in usage of on-demand content and offers the necessary tools to process and deliver video files over any network to any device.”

Aquila On-Demand enables the encoding, transformation, processing, packaging and delivery of file-based video content. Its automated workflow can trigger encoding and packaging processing from a single standalone request. As an alternative, it can be controlled from an external content management system, such as the MediaKind CMS, as part of a full workflow solution.

Support for fast asset provisioning enables a rapid time to market for valuable content, and embedded just-in-time packaging and encryption provides support for a wide variety of formats and DRM platforms. Content also can be created in a pre-packaged format for publication to external origins, including the MediaKind Video Storage Processing Platform (VSPP), the company said.

The VOD solution supports MPEG-2, MPEG-4 AVC and HEVC. It ensures bandwidth usage is optimized to reduce distribution costs and network load. It optimizes picture quality regardless of resolution, whether SD, HD, UHD or 8K. The product also supports current players and delivery mechanisms like CMAF chunks for DASH and HLS, it said.

The solution includes MediaKind Encoding On-Demand and MediaKind Packaging. It also can be combined with MediaKind VSPP, which acts as a highly scalable media storage system that can also perform content transformation and streaming.