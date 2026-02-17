Indian Media Conglomerate Deploys Grass Valley Playout For Linear, OTT, Web

Network18 Media & Investments, one of India’s largest media conglomerates, has deployed Grass Valley’s Playout X solution based on its AMPP OS to modernize the network’s news playout operations. The deployment is now live across Network18’s linear, OTT and web services.

The collaboration extends a relationship between the two companies that has spanned more than 15 years. Network18, operating over 25 television channels and with a growing OTT and digital presence, wished to consolidate and streamline its operations under a single solution that could support its broadcast and digital workflows.

It selected Playout X for its open, format-agnostic architecture and its ability to integrate seamlessly across multiple platforms, ensuring a unified approach to playout while futureproofing operations.

“With Playout X, we now have a unified platform that brings together our linear, OTT and web channels under one interface,” said Rajesh Sharma, senior vice president of Technology and Operations at Network18.

“Previously, we relied on multiple vendors to provide separate solutions, but Grass Valley’s open, integrated and flexible approach has allowed us to simplify operations, reduce costs and accelerate workflows. This deployment not only addresses our immediate needs but also positions us strongly for future growth and innovation.”

The new system, deployed across Network18’s facilities in both Noida and Mumbai, India, introduces a fully integrated ecosystem for playout, ingest, secondary recording, ad-replacement, watermarking and OTT delivery. By replacing fragmented, multi-vendor solutions with a single, consolidated AMPP OS-based platform, Network18 is gaining efficiency, operational simplicity, and scalability for the future.