Vizrt Launches Viz One 8.1 With AI-Powered Features

LONDON—Vizrt has added several AI-driven advanced features offering improved speed, intelligence and accuracy in the newest version of its media asset management (MAM) system, Viz One 8.1.

The new capabilities are designed to help broadcasters and content owners facing mounting pressure to deliver more content, faster and across more platforms, the company said. Media firms are finding that the ever-growing volume of raw footage and the limits of manual shot logging and archive research means traditional workflows are no longer sustainable, Vizrt said.

To address these common challenges, Viz One 8.1 integrates with Aiconix’s DeepVA sovereign AI platform, automating key stages of media management and moving teams from time-consuming manual processes to managing media with speed and accuracy.

“Content creators need AI that works for their specific needs, not a one-size-fits-all solution,” Aiconix Chief Marketing Officer Esther Arroyo said. “DeepVA’s ability to train custom models and generate structured, machine-readable metadata ensures Viz One customers can optimize their workflows and deliver more relevant, localized content to their audiences.”

With the integration, the AI-powered visual recognition in Viz One 8.1 allows users to surface the right content in seconds. It adds visual understanding to archives and workflows, automatically identifying and tagging faces, objects and scenes within video material, including through trainable custom models, Vizrt said.

AI automated metadata generation replaces manual logging. Teams can review metadata logged by AI, train custom models for unknown entities and perform optional quality assurance reviews, the company said. The strength in reliability is significant: up to a 50% increase in logging accuracy, 10 times the speed in logging workflows, and five times quicker search and discovery, Vizrt reported.

With the increased time efficiency, surfacing the best clips, scenes, and themes dramatically expands the possibilities for reuse, compliance and even content monetization, Vizrt said. Faster research and clip discovery also means fewer bottlenecks and greater creative flexibility for broadcasters and content creators working across news, sports and entertainment on any platform, the company said.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Viz One 8.1 builds on the system’s containerized architecture designed to scale seamlessly across on-premises, hybrid and cloud environments. DeepVA’s AI services are deployed securely within each Viz One environment, providing powerful AI workflows without risking sensitive data leaving the infrastructure, the company said.

Vizrt and DeepVA also said that they are pioneering a pragmatic approach to AI in media: delivering automation where it adds real value, without unnecessary complexity. Viz One 8.1 delivers the kind of AI that makes a measurable difference, the companies said, saving hours of manual tagging, surfacing the most relevant assets instantly and helping content creators tell better stories more quickly.

“Viz One 8.1 is the next step in our long-term vision to accelerate efficiencies,” said Jochen Bergdolt, head of MAM at Vizrt. “By combining Viz One’s proven reliability with intelligent automation, we’re giving customers the tools to work smarter today—and build stronger media operations for tomorrow."

Find out more about how Vizrt and DeepVA are making media asset management more efficient here.