Fuse Media and Complex to Launch Complex TV

LOS ANGELES—Fuse Media, a minority-owned media company, has announced that it is working with the global youth culture and music lifestyle platform Complex to launch a new FAST channel, Complex TV.

Complex TV will be available at launch on April 1, 2026 on Amazon Prime, Plex, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, TCL TV+, TiVo, Vizio, and Xumo.

The two companies said that the new free streaming service will use Fuse Media’s streaming network operating and monetization systems. The channel will focus on music, streetwear, art, sports, and entertainment for younger audiences.

“Fuse Media is building a network portfolio around elite brands and talent that define culture” said Patrick Courtney, chief business officer at Fuse Media. “Complex doesn’t just document youth culture, it helps shape it. Complex TV is a natural extension of our strategy to create FAST experiences that resonate deeply with audiences and deliver meaningful value for advertisers and partners.”

Complex TV will feature original show premieres and network exclusives. Programming spans iconic films, acclaimed documentaries, and signature Complex original series alongside culturally resonant titles.

The launch partners also explained that the channel brings together stories centered on many of the most influential figures in modern culture, including Jay-Z, Beyoncé, LeBron James, Tupac Shakur, The Notorious B.I.G., Kobe Bryant, Rihanna, Cardi B, Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, Michael Jordan, and more.

“Complex has always been about meeting culture where it’s happening and amplifying it,” said Mike Tresvant, executive vice president at Complex. “Fuse Media brings the cultural sensibility, scale and operational expertise that allows us to do that in FAST without compromising the brand.”