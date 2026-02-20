FCC Chair Carr Urges Broadcasters to Air `Patriotic, Pro-America Programming’

WASHINGTON—FCC Chairman Brendan Carr established the Pledge America Campaign that urges U.S. broadcasters to mark 250 years of American independence by airing “patriotic, pro-America programming” and news content, PSAs and by starting each broadcast day with the “Star Spangled Banner” or Pledge of Allegiance.

The initiative is intended to build on President Donald J. Trump creation of the Salute to America 250 Task Force (“Task Force 250”) that will plan a full year of festivities to officially launch on Memorial Day, 2025 and continue through July 4, 2026.

As part of that effort the White House said it “is engaging and encouraging the entire federal government, state and local governments, the private sector, non-profit and educational institutions, and every citizen across this country to join in this historic celebration. Task Force 250 invites citizens to have a renewed love of American history, experience the beauty of our country, and ignite a spirit of adventure and innovation that will raise our nation to new heights over the next 250 years.”

In response, Carr said he was establishing the Pledge America Campaign in support of this historic initiative.

“The White House is leading our national celebration of this historic event with the Salute to America 250 Task Force, which calls on the federal government, among others, to mark this momentous occasion,” Carr noted. “As part of this effort, I am calling on broadcasters to pledge to provide programming that promotes civic education, national pride, and our shared history. This type of programming is more relevant than ever, as surveys show that civics education is in rapid decline. And classic programming such as Schoolhouse Rock! is now only found in online archives. Broadcasters are uniquely positioned to help address these concerning developments by providing programming that celebrates the remarkable story of American Independence while also tailoring it to the specific needs of their local communities, in furtherance of their public interest obligations.”

“That is why I am inviting broadcasters to pledge to air programming in their local markets in support of this historic national, non-partisan celebration,” he concluded.

Carr described examples of this program as follows:

"Running PSAs, short segments, or full specials specifically promoting civic education, inspiring local stories, and American history.

Including segments during regular news programming that highlight local sites that are significant to American and regional history, such as National Park Service sites.

Starting each broadcast day with the “Star Spangled Banner” or Pledge of Allegiance.

Airing music by America’s greatest composers, such as John Philip Sousa, Aaron Copland, Duke Ellington, or George Gershwin.

Providing daily “Today in American History” announcements highlighting significant events that took place on that day in history.

Partnering with community organizations and other groups that are already working hard to bring America’s stories of unity, perseverance, and triumph to light."

In response to the announcement, FCC Commissioner Ann Gomez posted on X that “Nothing is more American than defending our constitutional rights against those who would erode our civil liberties. If broadcasters choose to participate in this FCC campaign, they can do so by defending their First Amendment rights and refusing government interference.”