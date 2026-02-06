AIMS Announces Certification of First 48 IPMX Products

BOTHELL, Wash.—The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS), together with the Video Services Forum (VSF), the Advanced Media Workflow Association (AMWA), and the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), today announced that 48 products were officially certified to the Internet Protocol Media Experience (IPMX) standard at the recent IPMX Product Testing and Certification Event in Geneva, Switzerland. The IPMX-compliant solutions were revealed at a cocktail reception that took place at ISE 2026 in Barcelona on Wednesday, February 4, at 4:30 p.m. in booth 5K880.

The IPMX Product Testing and Certification Event represented the first opportunity for manufacturers to formally certify products against the IPMX set of open specifications for professional media over IP. Following rigorous testing, solutions from Bridge Technologies, Matrox, Adeas / Nextera, Panasonic, Cobalt, intoPIX, plexusAV, Megapixel, Novastar, and Evertz successfully passed certification. These products are now certified and will carry the IPMX branding, signaling verified compliance with published transport, control, and interoperability requirements.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be unveiling the first IPMX-compliant products at ISE 2026,” said Sam Recine, IPMX Pro AV Working Group Chair at AIMS. “The certification of these solutions represents a major milestone in IPMX’s transition from specification to a certifiable and deployable technology, validating years of collaborative technical work and confirming that IPMX is ready to move from development into active deployment.”

“AIMS extends its sincere thanks to Packetstorm and Meinberg for their critical technical contributions, test infrastructure, and timing and network expertise that were essential to the success of IPMX interoperability and certification efforts,” added Recine. “We also recognize the EBU for hosting the event and for providing independent administration of the test process, ensuring a rigorous and neutral certification environment.”

IPMX is a set of open standards and specifications designed to extend SMPTE ST 2110–based media transport and AMWA NMOS–based control into a broader range of markets, including professional AV, live events, corporate media, education, and beyond.

In addition to uncompressed workflows, IPMX introduces support for compressed video, simplified system timing, HDCP, and defined system profiles to make deployment more practical, scalable, and cost-effective for Pro AV environments. The certification program is designed to ensure predictable behavior, reliable interoperability, and adherence to the published IPMX test plans and specifications.

Further technical information on IPMX is available at ipmx.io/technical-information, while the published IPMX test plan can be found at vsf.tv/technical-recommendations. More information about AIMS and its work is available at www.aimsalliance.org .