Cobalt Digital Products Receive IPMX Product Certification

CHAMPAIGN, Ill.—Cobalt Digital Inc. has announced that multiple products across its portfolio have successfully completed the inaugural Internet Protocol Media Experience (IPMX) Product Testing and Certification Event.

Cobalt Digital is a designer and manufacturer of video and audio conversion, processing, and distribution solutions, and a founder of openGear. The company has long been a pioneer in open standards and is a big proponent of tech interoperability as broadcast and Pro AV technologies continue to converge.

Cobalt Digital products that have achieved IPMX certification include multiple members of its TOPAZ family of processors, PACIFIC encoders/decoders, INDIGO ST 2110 gateways, SAPPHIRE mini convertors, UltraBlue MV-SW multiviewers, and the ARIA AUD-MON - the industry’s only IPMX-compliant audio monitor.

Developed by the Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) in collaboration with the Video Services Forum (VSF), the Advanced Media Workflow Association (AMWA), and the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), IPMX is a suite of open standards and specifications designed to extend ST 2110-based media transport and NMOS-based control into a wider range of markets, including Pro AV, live events, corporate media, and education.

The IPMX program is intended to ensure that certified products deliver reliable interoperability, predictable behavior and compliance with the published TR-10 series of specifications.

The IPMX Product Testing and Certification Event was held from January 19–23, 2026, at the EBU headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, marking a major milestone as IPMX transitions from a developing specification to a certifiable and deployable technology.

The event provided manufacturers with the first opportunity to formally validate products built to the IPMX specifications for professional media over IP. Products that successfully passed the testing are now qualified to carry IPMX branding, signifying verified compliance with transport and interoperability requirements.

"Cobalt Digital is incredibly proud to be among the first companies to achieve IPMX product certification and to help lead this important initiative," said Suzana Brady, senior vice president of worldwide sales and marketing at Cobalt Digital. "IPMX is essential to enabling a truly interoperable and scalable IP media ecosystem, and our newly certified products demonstrate our readiness to deliver on that promise."

Cobalt Digital showcased its IPMX-enabled solutions at ISE 2026 in Barcelona where IPMX was a central theme as the industry accelerates toward converged IP media ecosystems.