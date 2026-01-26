Miri to Showcase New V410 Video Encoder/Decoder at ISE 2026

READING, Pa.—Miri Technologies has unveiled the V410 live 4K video encoder/decoder for streaming, IP-based production workflows and AV-over-IP distribution, which will make its world debut at ISE 2026, Feb. 3-6, in Barcelona, Spain.

Designed with an emphasis on usability, the V410 combines intuitive user interfaces with rich functionality, robust connectivity, including Wi-Fi 7, and flexible format support.

“Encoding and decoding should be about more than just formats and features,” Ryan Brenneman, co-founder and chief technology officer at Miri, said. “An easy and efficient user experience is just as important as specifications. The Miri V410 encoder/decoder is designed to be simple enough for less-technical users and volunteers but offers deep enough controls and advanced capabilities to delight experienced producers and media engineers.”

The Miri V410 is user-configurable as an encoder or as a decoder. It can encode one live 4K Ultra HD output at 60 frames per second or two simultaneous 2K QHD (2560x1440) channels. As a decoder, the device can decode two 4K Ultra HD streams concurrently from most supported source formats. Video input and output connections include HDMI, 3G-SDI and USB interfaces with embedded audio support.

For live streaming, the V410 can encode or decode H.264 or H.265 in a wide range of protocols, including SRT, RTMP, RTMPS, HLS, TS over UDP and RTSP. For video-over-IP applications, the V410 can encode NDIHX2 or NDI HX3 and decode both formats as well as NDI High Bandwidth. In encode mode, the V410 can even transcode from NDI High Bandwidth, NDI HX2 or NDI HX3 IP inputs to streaming formats and protocols.

Miri will also offer ISE attendees a sneak peek at upcoming V410 support for the emerging OMT (Open Media Transport) open-source protocol.

The Miri V410 includes an intuitive, browser-based web interface and an LCD screen with front-panel menu and shortcut buttons for easy monitoring and control. A large tally light ring around the top of the unit and dedicated front-panel VU meters provide instant visibility of tally status and audio levels. The front of the unit also has a headphone jack.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The V410 features built-in Wi-Fi 7 to maximize wireless performance as well as dual Gigabit Ethernet connections, providing multi-LAN connectivity or redundancy, with Power over Ethernet (PoE) supported on one of the ports. The V410 can also be paired with Miri's g X510 dual-cellular bonding router.

See Miri at ISE stand 4G550.

More information is available on the company’s website.