Vizrt Unveils Campus Stadium Production Bundles

NEW YORK—Vizrt today has launched four Campus Stadium Production Bundles designed to equip high schools and colleges in the United States with broadcast-quality sports solutions.

Using the same live production tools used by sports broadcasters and professional media organizations, the bundles deliver a complete, integrated workflow for live switching, replays, and graphics, including ready-to-play big screen graphics templates.

With the TriCaster all-in-one production switcher at its core, the technologies assembled are optimized for student-led productions.

“The scale and energy of school sports in the United States is unique,” said Andrew O’Neil, senior vice president of sports at Vizrt. “To match the enthusiasm of fans, schools must elevate their in-venue coverage, while also growing their brand and creating new revenue opportunities. Students gain hands-on experience with the same systems powering broadcast coverage, preparing them for careers in media, journalism, and live production.”

Each package includes access to Viz University, Vizrt’s on-demand training platform, which supports students and staff in building real-world production skills. The bundles are available in four configurations to suit schools of different sizes and ambitions.

With the Campus Stadium Production Bundles, high school and colleges across the United States can join the growing community of schools creating stunning sports coverage and streaming it live on digital platforms.

While designed for sports, Vizrt’s Campus Stadium Production Bundles reflect a broader shift in the media landscape. As content creation becomes more accessible, Vizrt is making production-grade technology available to more people.

The four different Campus Sports Production Bundles are available now in the United States from Vizrt’s authorized channel partners.