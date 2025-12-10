Comcast’s Xfinity Revamps National Video Plans

PHILADELPHIA—Comcast's Xfinity operating brand has announced the launch of new national video plans with all-in pricing that the operator said will provide customers with better value and transparency.

Available to new and existing customers, all packages come with an included X1 4K TV box and voice remote, and features like like Multiview, Enhanced 4K, Fan View and StreamStore.

The changes are part of a push to simplify pricing and offerings. Earlier this year, Xfinity launched all-in pricing and a five-year price guarantee for its Internet packages, all of which now include unlimited data and an advanced Xfinity WiFi gateway at no extra cost.

As previously reported, it has also launched Xfinity StreamSaver, a streaming bundle of Netflix, Apple TV+ and Peacock, that the operators says can save customers over 40% on some of the most popular streaming services.

Comcast also reported that when the new video plans are combined with Xfinity’s recently launched national Internet plans, they can offer customers savings of over $70 per month for a year when compared to AT&T and Verizon.

“Like we did with Xfinity Internet, we’ve simplified and reimagined our video packages, making it easy and hassle-free for our customers to enjoy great content on the best and most innovative entertainment experience,” said Steve Croney, Chief Operating Officer and incoming Chief Executive Officer, Connectivity & Platforms, Comcast. “When combined with Internet and mobile, our new video packages offer unmatched value, plus there’s even more opportunity for savings with bundles like Xfinity StreamSaver.”

Comcast said that each plan offers one simple, all-in price with major fees included and no contracts or commitments required. Customers can save $10 every month when they bundle their video package with Xfinity Internet. The most popular video plans now include 300 hours of DVR storage. With the Xfinity Stream app, customers can watch their channels at home or on-the-go via supported third party platforms like Apple TV, Fire TV, iOS, Android, Roku, Xumo TV, and more.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Monthly pricing for the new plans is as follows: