SinclairLaunches New True Crime Daily Video Podcast

HUNT VALLEY, Md.—In a notable example of the growing interest in video podcasts by media companies, Sinclair has announced the launch of "Criminally Obsessed".

Sinclair said that new episodes of the video podcast will drop daily Monday through Thursday on YouTube and all audio platforms including Spotify and Apple Podcasts. "Criminally Obsessed" will go deeper inside the investigations, the courtroom drama, and the human stories at the center of major true crime cases, tracking breaking developments, uncovering overlooked details, and offering compassion for victims and the people whose lives are forever changed, Sinclair said.

“True crime audiences want more than headlines, they want depth, context, and real accountability,” said Nickolas James, vice president of social media at Sinclair. “With `Criminally Obsessed', we’re delivering a daily destination rooted in original reporting by Sinclair’s national newsgathering resources and Anne’s experience and trusted voice.”

The podcast is hosted by Anne Emerson, an Edward R. Murrow and Emmy Award-winning investigative journalist with more than 30 years of experience. Anne became a leading voice in high-profile investigations through gavel-to-gavel coverage of the Alex Murdaugh double-murder trial and her hit podcast and docuseries “The Murdaughs: Murders, Money & Mystery”.

“We have the experience on our team and we know what it feels like to be out on a crime scene or in a courtroom,” said Emerson. “I can tell you what it feels like as these stories are happening and unfolding because I’ve been there and done it.”

"Criminally Obsessed" will draw on Sinclair’s network of local reporters and investigative journalists.

