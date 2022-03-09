Calrec to Demo New IP-Based Audio Solutions at 2022 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Calrec will introduce a new mixing console, updates to its Brio line and solutions for remote production at the 2022 NAB Show, April 23-27.

ImPulse: Multi-console operations

At its booth, Calrec will run three independent consoles from a fully redundant pair of ImPulse cores; a 48 dual fader Apollo console, a 40 fader Artemis console and a headless console running Calrec Assist on a PC.

ImPulse—which features native SMPTE ST 2110 connectivity—is "the most powerful DSP engine on the planet," according to Calrec. It’s compatible with the Calrec Assist web interface as well as Calrec’s Apollo and Artemis consoles to provide a simple upgrade path for existing Calrec customers moving to an IP domain. It provides 3D immersive path widths and panning for next-generation audio with height and 3D pan controls, flexible panning and downmixing built-in.

ImPulse allows up to four independent mixing environments to run from a single core, wherever in the world it’s located, and each independent mixer can access up to 1458 paths.

Calrec Assist is a browser-based interface that creates a virtual console environment allowing operators to mix directly from a computer or laptop. It’s compatible with a range of Calrec products to help broadcasters streamline workflows, improve cost efficiency, and expand the variety of coverage.

Calrec’s flexible Type R will sit on the same IP network, as will the Brio console, connected via an AoIP box. Calrec’s AoIP and Gateway boxes give Calrec users on a Hydra2 network the ability to merge onto an IP network, providing continued value as well as allow users to tap into the benefits of IP workflows. Gateway technology also lessens the learning curve for operators and allows broadcasters to transition at their own pace, the company said.

New: Type R Talent Panel and GPIO Box

Calrec’s Type R is a mixing console designed to allow customers to take advantage of distributed production and flexible workflows. Its integrated native IP core provides virtual working practices and integration with station automation systems like Ross Overdrive, Sony ELC and Grass Valley Ignite.

Calrec Type R (Image credit: Calrec)

Type R can provide fully automated programming with real-time adjustment of external factors via a standard web browser, and its small and highly portable hardware elements can be quickly added if required.

Powered by standard POE switches, Type R has just three panel options; banks of 6 x faders can be added, as well as user definable soft panels like Calrec’s Large Soft Panel (LSP) and Small Soft Panel (SSP).

Talent Panel

Also new is Talent Panel, a compact unit that allows guests to switch between multiple sources via its integrated hi-res TFT and adjust headphone volume with a dedicated rotary control. Four switches allow for the panel to be customized to the individual user with common functions like talkback and cough switches; this ensures only essential controls are close to hand.

Easily mounted into furniture and with connections over standard cat5, the Talent Panel acts as an AoIP endpoint and can be quickly configured, and multiple devices can be added quickly wherever they are required, Calrec said.

Calrec will also introduce a new GPIO unit for Type R which delivers an additional 32 x GPOs and 32 GPIs for interfacing with external systems such as playout, phone systems, codecs etc. Functionality can be added onto physical buttons on Type R fader panels, soft panels or web UIs, and configured via Calrec’s user-friendly Connect application.

Targeting remote production, Calrec’s 2U RP1 remote production unit features RP1, a remotely controlled processing engine that allows dedicated control rooms to be used to mix feeds from multiple remote venues, providing more live coverage with minimal resources.

Calrec will also debut its new Brio 36 Duet plug-and-play broadcast console, which comes with internal Hydra2 connectivity, comprehensive built-in IO and 96 input channels as standard. The Brio 36 Medley package includes everything on a Brio Duet plus a Dante 64 card or MADI I/O module, and an external Br.IO box with 24 mic/line inputs, 16 analogue outputs & 8 AES I/O.

Calrec will be in Booth C8008.

For more information on the 2022 NAB Show, visit nabshow.com/2022/