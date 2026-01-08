Haivision to Feature Video Wall, Live IP Contribution at ISE 2026

MONTREAL—Haivision Systems will demonstrate the latest innovations for its video wall solution and mission-critical video ecosystem Feb. 3-6 at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2026 in Barcelona, Spain.

The company will offer three interactive demonstration zones, including its video wall solution for operations centers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) video processing and live video contribution.

The company will demonstrate its Haivision Command 360, a complete video-wall solution used by enterprises, government agencies and public-safety teams worldwide. Command 360 empowers operation centers with real-time situational awareness and streamlined decision-making. The solution combines video processing, dynamic KVM control and intuitive centralized management into a single platform.

Haivision will also highlight its mission-proven ISR technologies, including the Kraken Video Processing Platform, the Makito X4 Rugged and Makito FX encoders as well as its Play IR Video Player.

These solutions are engineered for defense, intelligence and public-safety operations and enable secure, low-latency video and KLV metadata processing from airborne, maritime and ground platforms. These ISR solutions support real-time field-to-command visibility and help organizations make fast, informed decisions in challenging environments.

Haivision will also showcase its live video contribution solutions, including the Makito X4 video encoder, mobile video transmitters Haivision Pro460 and Falkon X2 and the Haivision StreamHub receiver and decoder platform.

Optimized for remote production and IP-based workflows, these products enable high-quality, reliable, and ultra-low-latency live video transport over any network, including internet, satellite, 4G and 5G for news, sports and event coverage.

See Haivision Systems at ISE booth 5L300.

More information is available on the company’s website.