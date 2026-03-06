NAB Show: Tedial to Showcase Solutions for Future of Media Operations

MALAGA, Spain—As media organizations face mounting pressure to produce more content, faster, while maximizing value and operational efficiency, Tedial, a leading provider of intelligent Media Asset Management platforms, has announced that it will be showing fully composable, AI-powered solutions at the 2026 NAB Show that transform how content is created, managed, discovered, and delivered.

At 2026 NAB Show (Booth W1851), Tedial will demonstrate how its intelligent, composable platform empowers media companies to transform their media asset management and supply chain operations. Designed as a future-ready foundation, the platform combines pervasive AI, composable architecture, and deployment flexibility to increase operational efficiency, accelerate production, and unlock greater content value.

“The future of media operations depends on intelligent automation and architectural flexibility,” said Julian Fernandez-Campon, Tedial CTO. “The platform enhancements we are unveiling at NAB 2026 bring practical AI, deeper composability, and real operational control to modern media operations — helping teams work faster, more efficiently, and with greater agility.”

Intelligence Embedded Across the Entire Media Lifecycle

During the Show, Tedial said that it will demonstrate how Artificial Intelligence shouldn’t be an add-on to existing technologies and showcase how AI is embedded throughout Tedial’s platform. Tedial’s comprehensive AI strategy integrates Agentic AI capabilities directly into media workflows, enabling intelligent automation, proactive assistance, and faster decision-making.

From ingest and metadata enrichment to content discovery, editorial workflows, and distribution, AI enhances every stage of the media lifecycle. Users can automate repetitive tasks, generate insights, and accelerate production timelines.

A key innovation is Tedial’s integration of Agentic AI with the Model Context Protocol (MCP), providing organizations with comprehensive flexibility and control over their AI models and services.

In addition, Tedial’s composable architecture enables organizations to design workflows tailored precisely to their operational requirements. With NoCode workflow design capabilities, teams can easily automate processes, connect systems, and adapt operations without relying on development resources.

An ecosystem of more than 200 integrations connects seamlessly with production systems, archive platforms, editing tools, distribution channels, and AI services. This integration-first approach eliminates silos and enables organizations to evolve their technology stack without disruption.

Media companies gain the agility to innovate faster and adapt to changing business requirements.

AI-Powered MAM Unlocks Content Value

At the core of Tedial’s platform is an AI-powered Media Asset Management (MAM) system. Semantic search capabilities allow users to locate relevant media instantly based on meaning, context, or visual content, not just metadata.

The MCP interface ensures organizations can select and integrate AI technologies that best suit their needs, ensuring flexibility, scalability and future-readiness. This empowers teams to unlock the full value of their content libraries, improve reuse, and accelerate production workflows.

Tedial will also be showing how its NoCode UI designer that allows organizations to create fully customized user experiences tailored to their workflows and operational needs. Using modular widgets —including media players, metadata panels, dashboards, search interfaces, and storyboards— teams can design intuitive workspaces without coding.

This build-it-yourself capability ensures every organization can create interfaces that reflect their brand, workflows, and priorities, improving usability and productivity across teams.

Accelerating Live Content Production and Distribution

Another major theme of its presence will be live IP workflows. Live production environments demand speed, accuracy, and intelligence. Tedial’s platform supports IP-based live workflows, enabling broadcasters to ingest live streams, enrich them with metadata in real time, and perform live clipping for immediate publishing.

By integrating live metadata sources and AI-driven technologies, the platform enhances live content discoverability and value, enabling faster publishing, improved audience engagement, and new monetization opportunities.

In addition, Tedial said its modular platform adapts seamlessly to diverse media sectors, including Social Media, News, Sports, and Post-production. Organizations can deploy only the capabilities they need, creating streamlined workflows and improving operational efficiency.

Tedial also stressed that it provides full deployment flexibility, supporting Cloud, Hybrid, and On-Premises deployments. This allows organizations to align deployment with their security, compliance, and infrastructure strategies while ensuring scalability and performance.

More information is available at www.tedial.com