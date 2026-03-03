Elements To Showcase Newly Unveiled GRID NAS Platform At 2026 NAB Show

DUSSELDORF, Germany—Elements will feature its new GRID NAS platform as well as the latest developments in its ELEMENTS media ecosystem at the 2026 NAB Show, April 18-22, at the Las Vegas Convention center.

GRID, built on Ceph, an open-source, distributed storage system, is a software-defined, scale-out NAS platform. It combines all-NVMe performance with the company’s automation engine and Media Library media asset management software. The company has begun shipping GRID to customers.

The company will also feature its Elements cloud production platform with AI integrations. At the core of the secure cloud platform is the flexibility for a future-proof and scalable foundation to boost performance and maximize ROI.

Its Media Library MAM enhances the platform with tools for tagging, searching, organizing and securely sharing media. API-driven automation and AI integrations generate rich, searchable metadata for faster, smarter and more collaborative production.

Elements will also feature its ELEMENTS NVME CUBE with a petabyte of RAW storage, 12 GB/s speed and a toolset that increases on-set productivity. It will also showcase workflows and integrations across the ELEMENTS media ecosystem, including a new Avid Media Composer panel that allows editors to search and browse Media Library assets, preview proxies and seamlessly bring media directly into their projects.

Building on this is VALET, which extends storage seamlessly into the cloud, which allows teams to offload inactive projects while keeping them instantly accessible with BLINK delivering enterprise-grade BeeGFS (Bee Global File System) performance across Windows and macOS for high-throughput environments.

See Elements at 2026 NAB Show booth N1717.

